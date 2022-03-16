ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Ora showcases her washboard abs in black top and leggings as she strikes a series of playful poses in stunning snaps

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Rita Ora looked incredible as she showcased her washboard abs in a series of stunning snaps she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer, 31, cut a casual figure as she sported a black jumper which she wore over a mauve crop top.

The hitmaker also sported a pair of black leggings while she let her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GX8k6_0egbDBnk00
Stunning: Rita Ora looked incredible as she showcased her washboard abs in a series of stunning snaps she shared on Instagram on Tuesday

Striking a series of playful poses, Rita accentuated her natural beauty with a light pallet of makeup.

The star is currently in Los Angeles where she recently attended the Critics Choice Awards alongside her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

Her post comes as the star unveiled a new flower tattoo after getting the inking with Taika last month.

Rita and Taika's relationship has gone from strength to strength since they started dating in March last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPONB_0egbDBnk00
Beauty: The singer, 31, cut a casual figure as she sported a black jumper which she wore over a mauve crop top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cq7xc_0egbDBnk00
Looking good: The hitmaker also sported a pair of black leggings while she let her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meCjT_0egbDBnk00
Wow: Striking a series of playful poses, Rita accentuated her natural beauty with a light pallet of makeup

The loved-up duo have got a permanent reminder of their romance after visiting Hollywood's go-to tattoo artist Winter Stone.

Speaking to The Independent, she spoke about her romance with Taika, saying: 'I didn't expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it.'

She added that she is keen to keep her relationship out of the spotlight and 'protect it', before saying she has changed the way she dates in the public eye now.

'I think protecting something that you really care about, you've got to have a sense of privacy a little bit. I wouldn't have known that if I didn't go through what I went through in the past,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46doOw_0egbDBnk00
Couple: The star is currently in Los Angeles where she recently attended the Critics Choice Awards alongside her boyfriend Taika Waititi

Kosovo-born Rita froze her eggs at age 24 and then again at age 27 after seeking the advice of her doctor.

She said of the process: 'I'd love to have a nice big family! I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty – to create and give life.

'So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn't after, and it was the best thing I ever did.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INwVF_0egbDBnk00
Tatt's love! Rita took to Instagram last month to post a black and white photo of her new flower tattoo

