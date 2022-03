This is about a sweet story put together by Fox 17 reporter Max Goldwasser. Goldwasser talked to Justina Thalison, who turned 94 on Sunday. Thalison's birthday wish was to do something very simple - to go see a movie. What makes it unique is Thalison hadn't been to a movie theater in 84 years. You've done the math already. She last saw a movie in a theatre in 1938, when she was just ten years old. What brought the story full-circle was Thalison was back in the same theater (she saw Sing 2) where she saw the one and only movie she ever went to (which she doesn't remember) at the Ionia Theater.

IONIA, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO