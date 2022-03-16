ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shootings, Suicide And Drug Addiction: The Deadly Family Tragedy That Haunted Marlon Brando To His Grave

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
Source: Mega

The fire department was first to arrive at actor Marlon Brando's mountaintop mansion in the Hollywood Hills and was met with what seemed to be a normal family scene – a guy lying on the couch appearing to channel surf. Except he wasn’t. The TV was flipping channels all by itself. And the man was dead, a single bullet hole just below his left cheekbone.

Article continues below advertisement

The police arrived shortly afterward, and Brando’s then-32-year-old son, Christian, by his ex-wife Anna Kashfi, explained that it had all been a terrible accident. Apparently, his half-sister Cheyenne had told him that evening, May 16, 1990, that Dag Drollet – Cheyenne’s Tahitian boyfriend and father of her unborn child – had been assaulting her. Angry and upset, Christian said he confronted Drollet with a .45-caliber handgun in an attempt to shake him up. But something went wrong when Drollet attempted to wrestle the gun away from Christian, and it went off in Drollet’s face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5fKq_0egbBgBP00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Police arrested Christian on the spot, but not before confiscating his arsenal of weapons, which included a .44-caliber carbine, a shotgun, a MAC-10 machine pistol, an M-14 assault rifle and what they thought was a silencer.

His father didn’t help matters with his comments to police, who quoted him as saying that Christian “always had a very bad temper and could be explosively violent when angry.”

Two days after his arrest, Christian was arraigned on the charge of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty. Civil rights attorney William Kunstler pleaded for Christian’s release on bail, even producing a letter in support from the family’s neighbor, Jack Nicholson.

But Deputy District Attorney Steven Barshop refused. He believed that Drollet’s killing was clearly a premeditated murder, especially because the angle of the wound suggested that he had been shot from above rather than in a struggle.

Article continues below advertisement

No one witnessed the crime, although Cheyenne, Marlon and his common-law wife, Tarita Teriipaia, were in the house at the time of the shooting. But Cheyenne would be a key witness in the trial. If Drollet really had physically abused his heavily pregnant girlfriend, then maybe people could understand Christian’s rage that fateful night. It would be viewed as a crime of passion, just siblings trying to protect each other.

But LAPD Detective Andrew Monsue was confident that Drollet hadn’t even laid a finger on Cheyenne. “There was no abuse ever involved,” he asserted. Even Cheyenne’s father didn’t believe that Drollet had abused her, but he did concede that she had “psychological problems.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hhe9H_0egbBgBP00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cheyenne herself told the police that the shooting was “not an accident. It was murder.” So it was no surprise that the prosecution was looking to her as an important witness. If his own sister wasn’t prepared to protect him on the witness stand, the prosecution figured they had a very strong case.

But after numerous attempts to serve her with papers naming her a material witness, Cheyenne flew to Tahiti. A few days later, she gave birth to her son, Tuki. Prosecutors felt she ran so she wouldn’t have to testify, but days later she was in a psychiatric hospital. Two suicide attempts later, a judge declared her “mentally disabled,” meaning she was no longer able to testify at her brother’s trial.

For Christian’s attorney, Brando hired Robert Shapiro, later to become a member of the O.J. Simpson defense team. Once it was established that Cheyenne would not be testifying, the murder case collapsed. Christian eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, plus gun charges. He was sentenced to 10 years.

Brando was shocked at the length of the sentence. He blamed himself for the whole affair and at Christian’s sentencing hearing, he wept openly. Brando said that had he been a better parent, the tragedy might never have happened.

Article continues below advertisement

After The Tragedy

The shooting was to haunt the Brando family for the rest of their lives...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNms5_0egbBgBP00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Brando

Christian was released on parole from California Men’s Colony, a state prison in San Luis Obispo, in 1996, after serving less than five years of his 10-year sentence.

Christian lived a quiet life until actor Robert Blake’s wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, was murdered in 2001 in Los Angeles. Blake turned the attention to Christian, claiming that he had been having an affair with Bakley and had made threats against her. However, Christian was never charged with the crime because he was not in Los Angeles at the time of the murder.

In 2005, he made headlines again when his wife, Deborah Presley, accused him of spousal abuse. Christian pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation. In January 2008, at age 49, Christian died of pneumonia.

Cheyenne Brando

By 1995, Cheyenne had moved back to the home of her mother, Tarita Teriipaia, in Tahiti. Cheyenne lived in seclusion for some months, and friends say she had been permanently depressed since the shooting.

Then one Sunday in April 1995, Cheyenne found herself alone in the house while her mom attended church and her brother Tehotu went out on an errand. She rigged a rope to a beam in her bedroom ceiling, climbed onto a chair, put the noose around her neck and kicked away the support. She was just 25 years old. Cheyenne was buried in the Drollet family vault in Papeete, Tahiti.

Article continues below advertisement

Tuki Brando

Because of his mother Cheyenne’s drug habit, which included LSD and ecstasy, Tuki was sent to detox at birth. Before Cheyenne’s death, a Tahitian judge ruled that because of her depression, Tuki was to be placed in the care of Cheyenne’s mother, Tarita. However, after Cheyenne’s suicide, Tuki was raised by Drollet’s parents in Tahiti. Today Tuki is 31 years old and works as a model.

Tarita Teriipaia

Tarita, now 80, was Brando’s third wife. They were married for 10 years after meeting on the 1962 film Mutiny on the Bounty. In 1966, Brando bought Tarita an atoll of tiny islands near Tahiti, and later he built a rustic hotel there. In 2004, Tarita published a memoir titled Marlon, My Love, My Suffering, which shed light on Marlon’s troubled life and the suicide of their daughter, Cheyenne.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Kashfi

In 1958, Anna left Brando after just one year of matrimony and fought a 16-year custody battle over Christian, although various reports indicate that Anna was a less than ideal mother. Once the child was discovered standing alone at the edge of the swimming pool while his mother was inside the house, passed out and lying in her own vomit. Anna died in 2015 at age 80.

Marlon Brando

After the tragedy, Marlon went on to star in a handful of movies, including Don Juan DeMarco, The Island of Dr. Moreau, The Brave, Free Money and The Score. On July 1, 2004, at the UCLA Medical Center, Marlon died of respiratory failure from pulmonary fibrosis with congestive heart failure. He was 80.

Comments / 15

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Blake
Person
William Kunstler
Person
Marlon Brando
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Sentencing#Drug Addiction#Tahitian
Reason.com

The FBI Seized Almost $1 Million From This Family—and Never Charged Them With a Crime

Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now. There are the obvious ways, and then there are the not so obvious ways, like the fact that they sold their house and their car, liquidated their retirement funds, and moved their family of six from a comfortable West Seattle home to Amy's sister's basement after the FBI seized almost $1 million from them in May 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
BBC

Forced adoption: Daughter wants apology for birth mother

Anne had an unhappy childhood with her adoptive mother and always wondered if things had been different with her birth mother. After learning how her mother had felt "forced" to give her up, Anne tracked down her family. But her mother had died. Now she is fighting for justice for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

A police dog bit a woman’s head while she yelled in pain. Surgeons had to reattach her scalp, a lawsuit says.

After police sicced a dog on her, Talmika Bates could be heard screaming for more than a minute before body-camera footage showed her emerging with a gruesome head wound. It was February 2020 in Brentwood, Calif., and Bates was one of three people suspected of stealing cosmetics from a beauty store, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Bates, 24, had been hiding in a field among some bushes when a Brentwood police officer released a German shepherd. After finding Bates in the bushes, the dog “immediately sunk its teeth into the unarmed woman’s head,” the lawsuit alleges.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone. A Miami Beach Police detective recovered the texts from the woman’s...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Independent

Breonna Taylor’s mother ‘kicked out’ of courtroom for wearing jacket with image of daughter’s face

The mother of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky, was “kicked out and escorted” from a courtroom during a related trial for an officer involved in the deadly incident.Tamika Palmer was reportedly instructed to leave the court on 25 February during a criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a letterman jacket with a large “B” and an image of her daughter’s face.The jacket also included the date of the raid, when three officers with a no-knock warrant entered...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy