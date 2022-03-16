Pennies for Peace: Donations pour in for Freehold school collecting pennies to help Ukrainians

A community in Monmouth County is giving their two cents about a fundraiser to help people in Ukraine.

News 12 showed you Tuesday how Marshall W Errickson Elementary School in Freehold is collecting Pennies for Peace after one of their first graders said she was worried about her family in Ukraine.

After our story aired, the principal of the school said donations have been pouring in, and one person donated $1,000. Dippin' Dots also plans to sponsor the ice cream party for the winning grade.

The school has extended the donation window and will continue collecting coins and cash until Friday, March 25.

If you would like to make a donation, there will be a bin labeled Pennies for Peace outside the main entrance of the school located at 271 Elton-Adelphia Road, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Friday, March 25.

You could also donate directly to UNICEF HERE.