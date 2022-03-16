ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia stars sidelined for spring, Kirby Smart taking injuries in stride

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 1 day ago
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart ticked off the star-studded injury list that will limit the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in spring drills during his Tuesday press conference.

Smart, cool as ever, has been around long enough to understand that injuries and setbacks are part of the game and open doors for others during this developmental time on the football calendar.

The unquestioned 2021 offensive MVP, go-to pass target and All-American Brock Bowers, was among the names that will be missing.

