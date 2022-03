After announcers across the globe went wild in describing how lowly Arsenal — the 6th richest club in England, with the 5th highest wage bill and a £360m transfer net spend over the past five years — were taking it to the mighty Liverpool — 3rd, 4th and £278m, for comparison — in the first half, what with their four shots from an average distance of 22 yards and all, the Reds went out and got their goals and then shut things down for a relatively routine win in the end, three points and a clean sheet in hand.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO