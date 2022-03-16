ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibelius Competition admits 2 Russians, 2 Ukrainians

By norman lebrecht
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe important violin competition has chosen 49 violinists from 16 countries to participate in Helsinki in late May. Among them are Ravil Islyamov and Galiya Zharova from Russia, and Dmytro Udovychenko and Georgii Moroz...

