Sheryl Underwood will remain as a cohost of The Talk with a new multi-year deal to include future seasons 13, 14 and 15. The show is currently in Season 12. Underwood and CBS Studios, which produces The Talk, have also entered into a new two-year first look deal. Underwood joined The Talk in September 2011, its second season. She earned a Daytime Emmy Award with her fellow hosts in 2017. A former stand-up comic, Underwood appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. Variety broke the story.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO