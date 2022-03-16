ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock - live: Game restock sells out as Currys drop continues

By Alistair Charlton
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Playstation 5 is now sold out at Game but is still available at Currys. Read on for more information.

Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge to buy one today.

That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon , EE, Hamleys , ShopTo , PlayStation Direct , Very , Littlewoods , AO , John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys , Game and Argos .

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

