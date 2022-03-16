ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘It would be unbelievably massive’: Ireland excited at prospect of winning Six Nations on home soil

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM8IW_0egb2Pq000

Iain Henderson says it would be “unbelievably massive” for Ireland’s current crop of players to lift silverware on home soil for the first time.

The Ulster captain is poised to make his maiden start of this year’s Six Nations when Scotland visit the Aviva Stadium for Saturday’s crucial round-five clash.

Victory over Gregor Townsend’s men will secure the Triple Crown and leave Irish dreams of championship glory resting on England’s ability to upset Grand Slam-chasing France.

While Ireland won the title in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018, they have not clinched a major trophy in Dublin since the 2004 Triple Crown – five years before any of Andy Farrell’s present-day squad were capped.

Henderson, who has endured a frustrating season with injury and illness, is expected to replace the stricken James Ryan in the hosts’ second row on what could be a momentous weekend.

“The chance of being able to lift silverware with any team, especially your country, is absolutely enormous,” he said. “I’m actually not sure if any guys have lifted silverware internationally at home. That would be unbelievably massive.

“I think the excitement that that has brought us leading into this week has been huge, it’s a massive driver for us. But we’ve got to make sure that we set that excitement aside to ensure that we can concentrate on our game.

“The guys who’ve been involved for a number of years know how difficult it is to come across something at international level, some form of silverware.

“We’ve got to focus on the Triple Crown. And then obviously whatever happens after that will be an added a bonus. Hopefully England can do the job on France.”

Ireland are firm favourites to continue their recent dominance against the Scots, having won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

Should that be achieved, they would face an anxious wait to discover whether Eddie Jones’ men are able do them a major favour in the evening kick-off in Paris.

Lock Henderson is among a number of players in Ireland’s ranks to have been in a similar position in 2015.

On that occasion, Ireland defeated Scotland 40-10 at Murrayfield and eventually celebrated wildly having claimed the title on points difference after England – requiring a 26-point winning margin – could only beat France 55–35.

“We were delighted when we finished the game but there was a nervous excitement, it wasn’t a celebration,” recalled Henderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acORA_0egb2Pq000

“Afterwards we were upstairs in Murrayfield watching the (England) game unfold on the screen.

“Meanwhile, they were trying to get the post-match speeches and all the official stuff was happening but no-one was watching any of it, everyone was just watching the screens, just waiting to see what was happening.

“And I remember towards the end France went to try and play out of their own in-goal area and there were gasps everywhere, a handful of pints had been taken at that stage and the excitement was through the roof.

“I think at the end of it, (Rory) Kockott was playing for France and he booted the ball out and then the place just erupted.

“We then went downstairs and a load of the fans had been watching outside and then they let them all back into the stadium and we were presented with the trophy on the pitch and it was a great experience all around.”

Henderson has been dogged by fitness issues this term, in addition to last month testing positive for coronavirus on his 30th birthday.

He came on as a second-minute replacement during Saturday’s 32-15 win over 14-man England after vice-captain Ryan failed a head injury assessment following the incident which led to the red card for England lock Charlie Ewels.

With Ryan sidelined due to concussion protocols and Ryan Baird out with a back problem, Henderson is likely to pack down alongside Tadhg Beirne against Scotland.

“It’s been in ways an exciting but frustrating campaign for me, so a start would be massive,” he said.

“I’d be delighted to get back in, especially in front of a home crowd.

“It would be unbelievable to have this opportunity against a really good Scottish side to potentially do something special with the lads.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Six Nations: Ireland target Triple Crown; Scotland focusing on themselves

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists his team are on the right path, regardless of whether or not they end up as Guinness Six Nations champions. Victory over Scotland this weekend will secure the Triple Crown, but Irish dreams of topping the final standings are also reliant on England avoiding defeat to Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris.
WORLD
BBC

Rennes v Leicester: Wesley Fofana could make injury return in Europa Conference League

Wesley Fofana could feature in Leicester's Europa Conference League last-16 second leg against Rennes, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. Fofana, who fractured his fibula in August, is back in training after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in March. The 21-year-old recently extended his contract with the club until 2027. "Hopefully...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ireland recall trio as they chase Six Nations title against Scotland

Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have been restored to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.Lock Henderson takes the place of head injury victim James Ryan, while Conan is preferred to Peter O’Mahony in the back row and Hansen comes in for Andrew Conway on the right wing.Ulster captain Henderson, who has been handed his first start of this year’s championship, played 78 minutes of last weekend’s 32-15 win over 14-man England after vice-captain Ryan was forced off by the challenge which led to Charlie Ewels’ early red card.With Ryan unavailable due to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Irish
The Independent

England spring surprise with team selection for France Six Nations clash

England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny France the Grand Slam by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back for the climax to the tournament.Steward fills the vacancy in the number 14 jersey created by Max Malins being dropped while Furbank will patrol the backfield at the Stade de France on Saturday in his first appearance of the Championship.The final change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, come in for Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner Marcus Smith.More follows...
WORLD
The Independent

Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Results, odds, and latest updates as Flooring Porter wins Stayers’ Hurdle

Follow live updates from day three of the Cheltenham Festival, as Flooring Porter secured back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, while Rachael Blackmore claimed another win on Bob Olinger after a dramatic fall from Galopin Des Champs at the last hurdle. After the heavy rain of day two, the going is set to be soft again but the sun has come out to improve conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf. The day’s action is headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Chase, as excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup. In a competitive race, Flooring...
WORLD
The Independent

Football agent speaks of regret over death of footballer

Football agent Willie McKay has spoken of his regret that Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson lost their lives on a flight he helped to organise.Mr McKay said he only tried to assist the Argentinian striker in returning to Nantes in France to say goodbye to his team-mates after signing for Cardiff City FC in a £15 million transfer.The veteran agent accused Cardiff City of leaving their record signing “stranded” and said he only stepped in as he wanted to help Sala settle in Wales.“I was horrified that Cardiff made such a poor attempt to let Emiliano go back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap tests positive for Covid

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Bids arrive ahead of Chelsea sale deadline day

For sale: One Premier League club. Condition: Distressed. Value: $2 billion-plus.Deadline day is Friday for bids to be submitted to buy Chelsea and end the 19-year ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.This is a sale enforced on the oligarch after he was sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.WHO IS BIDDING?There has been a stream of bidders going public with their interest.The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, have linked up with hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in a consortium. The family fortune was made by...
SEBASTIAN COE
BBC

Wales to face Czech Republic, Sweden or Scotland in friendly on 29 March

Wales will play a friendly against the Czech Republic, Sweden or Scotland on Tuesday, 29 March. Their opponents will depend on Wales' result against Austria in their World Cup play-off semi-final on Thursday, 24 March. If Wales are victorious, they will host the loser of the Czech Republic's World Cup...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland drop Russell and start Kinghorn for Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Finn Russell was dropped by Scotland and Blair Kinghorn handed the flyhalf duties against Ireland in their Six Nations match at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. Kinghorn’s 30 Scotland caps include only one start at flyhalf, last November against Tonga. Ireland is going for a first...
WORLD
The Independent

Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of fullbacks in Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
WORLD
The Independent

Flooring Porter floors rivals to repeat Stayers’ Hurdle win at Cheltenham

Flooring Porter put up a brilliant performance to make all the running and repeat last year’s win in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.Concerns on how Flooring Porter would react to a massive crowd after winning in near silence behind closed doors were allayed, as the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old put paid to the opposition.Flooring Porter (4-1) was given a superb ride by Danny Mullins to join the elite band of multiple winners.He enjoyed an easy lead with Mullins able to control the race throughout and had enough in hand to see off his rivals at the business.Flooring Porter ran...
SPORTS
BBC

Cricket World Cup: England beat India to keep hopes alive

India 134 all out (36.2 overs): Mandhana 35, Dean 4-23, Shrubsole 2-20 England 136-6 (31.2 overs): Knight 53*, Sciver 45, Meghna 3-22 Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui. The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors...
SPORTS
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff quartet fly home from South Africa

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick off: 12:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand. Cardiff quartet Shane Lewis-Hughes, Owen Lane,...
WORLD
ESPN

Six Nations: England's Max Malins misses out on France clash as Eddie Jones switches up squad

England have dropped Max Malins for their final Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday. Malins has been ever-present through the championship on the wing for Eddie Jones' side, but has missed out on a spot in the 28-man squad. With Malins omitted, Elliot Daly looks primed to be selected on the wing while Luke Northmore, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank have also all travelled to France.
WORLD
The Independent

Sturgeon tells P&O Ferries boss of ‘utter disgust’ after 800 workers sacked

Nicola Sturgeon has told the boss of P&O Ferries of her “utter disgust” at the treatment of seafarers who have been sacked and replaced with cheaper agency workers.The ferry operator, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, cancelled sailings “for the next few days”, including on its route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and sacked 800 of its staff.Just hours after the company announced the move, the Scottish First Minister said she had spoken with its chief executive and had “made clear my utter disgust at this appalling treatment of its workers”.I have just spoken directly...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy