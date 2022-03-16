ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Rees-Mogg admits that he doesn't own a t-shirt or a pair of jeans

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg clearly isn't a fan of comfort.

The minister for Brexit opportunities - yes, a real job - revealed he doesn't have a t-shirt or a pair of jeans in his wardrobe.

Speaking on Andrew Marr's new LBC show about his "certain image of languid, old fashioned, traditionally dressed, not much like modern Britain", he defended his archaic dress sense and said that was simply his vibe.

"Do you think anyone would have decided to adopt the image that I have if it hadn’t been what they really were?" he said.

"I think it would have been eccentric to choose to, it's just how I am.

Pressed further on the items in his wardrobe he said: "I do not have a pair of jeans" and, asked if he owns a t-shirt, added: "No, why would I want to?"

"I don't find what I might call ordinary clothes uncomfortable," he later added.

Elsewhere on the show he called Brexit "a great success" and was scrutinised by Marr after he praised the UK for its "leading role" in sanctioning Russia over the war in Ukraine, but it was his wardrobe that really raised eyebrows.

To be fair though, he wasn't asked if he owns tracksuit bottoms so its all to play for.

