Ukraine talks difficult, slow, but Russia wants peace - IFX cites negotiator

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
March 16 (Reuters) - Talks with Ukraine are difficult and slow, but Russia sincerely wants peace as soon as possible, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky was quoted by Interfax as saying on Wednesday.

"The negotiations are hard, going slowly. Of course, we would like it all to happen much faster, this is a sincere desire of the Russian side. We want to come to peace as soon as possible," Medinsky said.

"We need a peaceful, free, independent Ukraine, neutral - not a member of military blocs, not a member of NATO," he added.

Reporting by Reuters

