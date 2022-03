The bald eagle has been deemed as America's official fine feathered friend as it's image is proudly displayed in The Seal of The President of The United States and the official Presidential flag. They are protected under Federal law. It truly is a stunning opportunity to see one right before your very eyes as a recent spotting in Southwick, Massachusetts located east of the beautiful Berkshires reveals that not one, but seven bald eagles (one adult and six youngsters) were recently seen flying over the Congamond Lakes on route 168 adjacent to the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO