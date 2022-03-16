ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

12 art exhibits worth catching this spring

By Pamela Reynolds
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days are growing longer. With each passing week, we’re feeling a little freer. We can foresee a future in which we can savor art out in public even without a mask. This spring, we’re in luck, because there’s a lot to see, from a controversial Philip Guston retrospective to a...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
Spotlight News

Clark Art announces summer exhibitions

WILLIAMSTOWN, Massachusetts — The Clark Art Institute announces its summer 2022 exhibition schedule, featuring a robust program of exhibitions including a major survey of Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, presenting important works […]
MUSEUMS
Herald and News

Art exhibit features student works

Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured an exhibition running through April in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the museum at 1451 Main St. The artists are...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zanele Muholi
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Betye Saar
Person
Kenneth Noland
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Fine Art#South African#Black Lgbtqia
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Participate in art — carefully! — at Pulitzer Arts Foundation exhibition

The art featured in “Assembly Required” needs to be “activated” by viewers, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation says. And that’s true, mostly. “Each gallery represents a single artist who invites you to build, shape, and use the artworks, collaboratively or on your own,” the museum says. “These artists believe public action is vital for transforming society.”
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall presents two new art exhibits

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 36th annual Juried Student Exhibition will be on view today, March 8, through Thursday, March 31, in the Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery presents 'Human Nature' exhibit

The Shafer Gallery will present its new exhibit “Human Nature,” starting March 4 through April 1. The exhibit will feature the artwork of three Fort Hays State University graduate students. Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he is excited to be presenting work by very talented artists Mark...
VISUAL ART
Roanoke Times

Montgomery Museum to exhibit art by CHS students

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is once again pleased to present a display of works by art students at Christiansburg High School. As always the student art is creative and imaginative, with a focus on quality. This year there will be two divisions of the show so that...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Germany
Appalachian News-Express

The App opens new abstract art exhibit

A local artist has featured his artwork in a new exhibit at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, and the public is invited to visit the exhibit and even purchase the pieces on display. The exhibit, called “Appalachian Abstraction,” features the works of local artist and musician Wesley Hunt, who...
VISUAL ART
KFOX 14

Art window exhibition displayed at El Paso airport

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new art exhibition is now displayed at the El Paso International Airport. The works of Obed Arzaga and Terrance Flores are displayed at the Art Windows of El Paso gallery in the La Placita Shopping area near the main lobby prior to security.
EL PASO, TX
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
WFMY NEWS2

An art exhibit that teaches us about the environment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's an art exhibit that draws our attention to our most precious resource. Water. “Through public art installations, a multi-faceted gallery exhibition, and robust programming, H2O spurs community conversations and calls to action to protect and preserve our water systems,” explained Barbara Richter, GreenHill’s, Executive Director. “Exhibiting artists explore converging disciplines of art and science to innovate solutions, raise awareness, and re-think the roles we all can play to create a better tomorrow.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WBUR

The emotional lives of everyday objects

Many prized possessions and artifacts imbued with sentimental value go missing, unintentionally. But, what about when we choose to renounce the items that mean the most to us --- like that mixtape your old girlfriend made, right before she broke up with you? The Nirvana baseball cap you wore to a Kurt Cobain memorial? Or the Sorel boots your father-in-law gave you, right before he died?
BOSTON, MA
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy