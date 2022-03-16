ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Where you can drink green beer in Athens this St. Patrick's Day

By Ryne Dennis, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated by most green-clad Americans with a cloverleaf on their shirt and beads around their necks.

And for many it includes beer. Lots and lots of beer.

The only dispute when it comes to honoring the patron saint of Ireland is what type of beer one decides to kick back on this day of celebration.

Some choose a hearty stout like Guinness or Murphy's, others choose to honor Ireland with an Irish ale or a Harp lager made right in Dublin.

Here in Athens, some just want to feel festive with a green beer, no matter the variety.

If that's what you are looking for, we've got you covered.

Here are three places to enjoy St. Patrick's Day with a beer that celebrates the Emerald Isle.

Cutter's Pub Downtown Athens

120 E Clayton Street

The Irish-themed bar was in the spirit last weekend when it began serving green beer and decorating itself in shamrocks and plenty of green.

The bar's Facebook site admitted that it was too excited for St. Patrick's Day and started a little early with its celebration.

A crowd favorite by college students for $1 Yuengling Thursdays has served green beer for the past week and will continue through Thursday. Perhaps longer if its spirit remains for a few more days.

Normaltown Brewing Company

149 Oneta St #6B2

Opened now for just over two years, Normaltown Brewing has found its place in the ever-growing Athens craft beer market.

With beers such as Summon the Fog and Elder Master, classic IPAs, and Larry Monson, a hazy IPA named for legendary UGA football announcer Larry Munson, or even the Sudden Blaze, a milkshake IPA, its clear that the owners of Normaltown have fun while brewing their beer.

The brewery's Instagram account posted last week that it was ready to serve green beer on Thursday.

Blind Pig Eastside

2301 College Station Rd

If pub grub is on your St. Paddy's Day menu, then Blind Pig off of College Station Road will serve it to you with a side of green beer.

The establishment says that it will have its normal specials and will serve its drinks as normal, but if you would like your beer to be festive then it will be happy to oblige its St. Patrick's Day customers with a drop or two of food coloring in their favorite booze.

If any other restaurant, bar or brewery will serve green beer please let us know by emailing rdennis@onlineathens.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Where you can drink green beer in Athens this St. Patrick's Day

Comments / 0

 

