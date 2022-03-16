Today is: My Lai Massacre Anniversary

On March 16, 1968, U.S. troops massacre hundreds of unarmed civilians in a Vietnam village. The 504 victims of the My Lai Massacre included many women, children and infants.

U.S. Army officers covered up the carnage for a year before it was reported in the American press, sparking a firestorm of outrage and anti-war sentiment.

An inquiry released its report in March 1970 and later 14 men were charged for their involvement. In March 1971, Lt. William Calley, who led the troops, was given a life sentence. Many saw Calley as a scapegoat, and his sentence was reduced; he was paroled in 1974.

