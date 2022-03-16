Boonsboro High School sophomore raising money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society

BOONSBORO — More money will go toward blood cancer research thanks to the efforts of one Boonsboro High School sophomore and her four teammates.

Alyssa Davis is working hard to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society's Students of the Year campaign. She hopes her efforts will help end this blood disorder.

Students of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program during which students develop professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management to raise funds for Leukemia Lymphoma, the charity's website states. Students of the Year is awarded to the candidates in each community who raise the most funds during the competition.

Alyssa and her team are trying to become Students of the Year for the Baltimore area.

Leukemia lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the production and function of blood cells.

"I've been to multiple places and not everyone knows what leukemia lymphoma is," 16-year-old Alyssa said. "I want to raise awareness of that, and I like fundraising. We are truly amazed at the amount of support."

To help donate, the team will be holding a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Captain Bender's Tavern, 111 E. Main St., in Sharpsburg. The night will include raffles, bake sale and an auction.

Of all food sales, 10% of the proceeds will go to "Warriors for a Cure," the name of Alyssa's team.

Get your colonoscopy:With colon cancer screenings, 45 is the new 50

Vaccinated:HPV vaccine can potentially protect children from cervical cancer

Visitation opening:Greenlight for Meritus visitors: A sign of COVID statistics improving

Alyssa, along with four friends, are also raising money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in honor of her grandfather, James Carter, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

Though her grandfather died of a different type of cancer, Alyssa said that much of the research into leukemia lymphoma goes to help find a cure for other forms of the disease.

"It helps every type of cancer," she said.

Alyssa and her team are working to raise $35,000. They have already raised 46% of that as of this week. Alyssa started raising money Feb. 5.

March 26 is the last day of fundraising, which will end with a celebration at the BWI Marriott near Baltimore.

"I'm very proud of her," Christina Quin, Alyssa's mom, said. "It's been amazing to watch her do this."

Alyssa and her teammates have raised money by sending out personalized emails to friends and family, and visiting local businesses throughout Washington County.

"She's like a little business woman," Quin said. "The kids really learn business skills."

To donate, go to Alyssa's website at https://events.lls.org/md/mdsoy22/adavis.

Sherry Greenfield is the Education Reporter, covering Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Board of Education. Follow Sherry on Twitter at Sheina2018 or Instagram at beckmangreenfield.