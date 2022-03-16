ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonsboro, MD

Boonsboro High School sophomore raising money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society

By Sherry Greenfield, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vIZm_0egaxjTV00

BOONSBORO — More money will go toward blood cancer research thanks to the efforts of one Boonsboro High School sophomore and her four teammates.

Alyssa Davis is working hard to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society's Students of the Year campaign. She hopes her efforts will help end this blood disorder.

Students of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program during which students develop professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management to raise funds for Leukemia Lymphoma, the charity's website states. Students of the Year is awarded to the candidates in each community who raise the most funds during the competition.

Alyssa and her team are trying to become Students of the Year for the Baltimore area.

Leukemia lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the production and function of blood cells.

"I've been to multiple places and not everyone knows what leukemia lymphoma is," 16-year-old Alyssa said. "I want to raise awareness of that, and I like fundraising. We are truly amazed at the amount of support."

To help donate, the team will be holding a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Captain Bender's Tavern, 111 E. Main St., in Sharpsburg. The night will include raffles, bake sale and an auction.

Of all food sales, 10% of the proceeds will go to "Warriors for a Cure," the name of Alyssa's team.

Get your colonoscopy:With colon cancer screenings, 45 is the new 50

Vaccinated:HPV vaccine can potentially protect children from cervical cancer

Visitation opening:Greenlight for Meritus visitors: A sign of COVID statistics improving

Alyssa, along with four friends, are also raising money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in honor of her grandfather, James Carter, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

Though her grandfather died of a different type of cancer, Alyssa said that much of the research into leukemia lymphoma goes to help find a cure for other forms of the disease.

"It helps every type of cancer," she said.

Alyssa and her team are working to raise $35,000. They have already raised 46% of that as of this week. Alyssa started raising money Feb. 5.

March 26 is the last day of fundraising, which will end with a celebration at the BWI Marriott near Baltimore.

"I'm very proud of her," Christina Quin, Alyssa's mom, said. "It's been amazing to watch her do this."

Alyssa and her teammates have raised money by sending out personalized emails to friends and family, and visiting local businesses throughout Washington County.

"She's like a little business woman," Quin said. "The kids really learn business skills."

To donate, go to Alyssa's website at https://events.lls.org/md/mdsoy22/adavis.

Sherry Greenfield is the Education Reporter, covering Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Board of Education. Follow Sherry on Twitter at Sheina2018 or Instagram at beckmangreenfield.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Sharpsburg, MD
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Washington County, MD
Society
City
Boonsboro, MD
The Hill

Biden says Putin is a 'murderous dictator'

President Biden on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug," according to multiple reports. Biden's remarks were made at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon event, which is held every year on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, CNN reported. While speaking at...
POLITICS
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Highschool#Charity#Boonsboro High School#Leukemia Lymphoma Society#Captain Bender S Tavern#Vaccinated
NBC News

A Kremlin climbdown? Ukraine neutrality emerges as potential basis for agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to bend Ukraine to his will, but a new peace proposal being floated by the Kremlin suggests Moscow may be bowing to reality. Russia has been forced by its own military struggles, unexpectedly fierce Ukrainian resistance and worldwide opposition to scale back its demands three weeks after invading its democratic neighbor, experts told NBC News.
POLITICS
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

1K+
Followers
770
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy