Exclusive-India acts to seize gap in wheat export market left by Ukraine war

By Mayank Bhardwaj
 1 day ago
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is rolling out measures to help the country become a major exporter of high-quality wheat as importers scramble for supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two government sources said. Steps to be implemented over about two weeks include ensuring government-approved laboratories test...

