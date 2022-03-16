ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

Two Teens Hurt in New Madrid County Crash

ktmoradio.com
 1 day ago

Two teenagers were hurt in a one vehicle traffic accident on Route D just north of...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Madrid County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Delta, MO
New Madrid County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Lilbourn, MO
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said...
MILITARY
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Teens Hurt#Mshp
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy