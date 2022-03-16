Piscataway internal affairs probe sought after police chief lawsuit

PISCATAWAY - Another veteran township police officer has filed a lawsuit against the police chief and township, alleging she was the victim of harassment and discrimination because she is a lesbian.

Lt. Constance Crea, who joined the department in 1996 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019, alleges in the suit filed March 10 that Chief Thomas Mosier has "engaged in a pattern and practice of behavior of sexual harassment, discrimination, hostile work environment, preferential treatment and failing to comply with his own policies," since the start of her career.

Crea's lawsuit argues the mistreatment has caused her stress and embarrassment, and has created a hostile work environment.

“Chief Mosier has a 33 year record of outstanding service to the Piscataway community and the Piscataway Police Department," township spokesperson Gene Wilk said. "Nonetheless, we take all allegations of this nature seriously, and we will follow proper procedures and refer this matter to Middlesex County for an IA (Internal Affairs) investigation.”

It's the second lawsuit filed against Mosier in recent weeks. In January, officer Alan Barboiu, a U.S. citizen born in Romania who has served on the Piscataway force for 12 years, alleged in his lawsuit that he has been harassed and discriminated against by Mosier because of his immigrant heritage.

Barboiu filed a suit against the department on March 2 to appeal disciplinary charges filed against him in November for insubordination and violation of the department's sexual harassment policy. The chief was not named as a defendant in that lawsuit.

Barboiu has waived his right to a department hearing and has appealed the issue directly according to Superior Court, according to papers filed with the lawsuit by his attorney Anthony Arbore.

The suit asks the court to reverse the 45-day suspension without pay he was given.

Crea's lawsuit, filed by Iselin-based attorney Nicholas P. Milewski, lists a series of instances in which she alleges the chief has been disrespectful, yelled, hung up on her phone calls, told her "doll herself up" and made other harassing comments due to her sexual orientation and gender that led to her decision to not take the test to be promoted to rank of captain.

The lawsuit also contends the township failed to protect Crea and ensure the work environment was "free from sexual orientation discrimination, sexual discrimination and harassment."

According to the lawsuit, when Crea became a sergeant in 2011, Mosier, then a lieutenant, was her direct supervisor and commented to her that he didn't want to see her promoted.

The lawsuit states Mosier, during his first day as a lieutenant in the Traffic Division with Crea and four other officers, failed to discipline another officer in the unit who allegedly placed an inflatable naked female doll in the glass window separating the Traffic Division offices, which was observed by a civilian as she walked past.

According to the lawsuit, Mosier allegedly favored the department's heterosexual female officers and transferred one woman officer to a highly sought after position in the Traffic Division because he wanted "to stare at her in her yoga pants."

The lawsuit charges that one day when Crea was in Mosier's office, he "grabbed his genitals and rubbed them while making sexual moaning sounds in self-gratification" when that female heterosexual officer walked by in the hallway, as well as when a female civilian employee would walk past his office.

Crea didn't report the the sexual harassment for fear of retaliation, the lawsuit states.

EARLIER: Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier sued over alleged discrimination

When Mosier became acting chief in 2020 and implemented an emergency patrol schedule, a heterosexual female officer was not required to work that schedule and was able to work remotely from home along with another heterosexual female officer, while other police officers, including Crea, promoted to lieutenant, had to come in person to headquarters to perform their jobs, the lawsuit states.

"The chief treats heterosexual female officers entirely differently than he treats (Crea), a homosexual," the lawsuit states, adding a female heterosexual officer was scheduled for multiple training opportunities that gave her more experience for future promotions. That officer, according to the suit, was given preferential treatment by the chief, which allowed her to be promoted to sergeant ahead of another female officer who was first in line for the promotion.

The lawsuit alleges Crea's report of a subordinate's misconduct was discredited by the chief while heterosexual officers were allowed to discipline their subordinates.

The lawsuit also states she was bypassed for crucial information about personnel and administrative issues and never selected to participate in the department's hiring process.

In addition, the lawsuit states she was criticized by the chief when she allegedly managed her subordinates too actively and was told she was "barely doing your job" when she gave her subordinates more latitude.

"The chief's conduct is predicated upon the plaintiff's sexual orientation and gender, and is discriminatory," the lawsuit states.

