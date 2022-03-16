ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

How hot is the real estate market in Broome County? Home prices rise over $144K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago
The median sales price for a single-family home in Broome County during December was $144,900. That's an increase of 5.4% compared with December 2020, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

December prices are down from $153,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 6.8% from a year earlier. A total of 191 houses were sold countywide during the month of December. During the same period a year earlier, 205 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Condominiums and townhomes sold in December had a median sales price of $70,000. That figure represents a 25.5% decrease year over year. In Broome County, 11 were sold, up 83.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Binghamton's real estate market in New York?

The top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $287,000, up 10.4% from a year before.

In December, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

