The Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018

By Scott Horsley
 1 day ago

The Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018 in an effort to tamp down inflation. Additional rate hikes are likely in the months to come.

RsRTraitors
1d ago

So the consumer can pay more in the long run. Inflation is the hidden tax created by the Federal Reserve and has been robbing us of our buying power since it's conception under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

Desert Rat ?
1d ago

Unfortunately it’s the only way to stop inflation and they should’ve done it last year I don’t know what they were thinking but now they have a bigger problem on their hands eventually inflation will cripple this country if they don’t get it under control

Srd Drs
1d ago

wait, wasn't inflation supposed to be "transitory," as Yellen claims? So much for that theory.

