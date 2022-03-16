The Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018
The Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018 in an effort to tamp down inflation. Additional rate hikes are likely in the months to come.
So the consumer can pay more in the long run. Inflation is the hidden tax created by the Federal Reserve and has been robbing us of our buying power since it's conception under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.
Unfortunately it’s the only way to stop inflation and they should’ve done it last year I don’t know what they were thinking but now they have a bigger problem on their hands eventually inflation will cripple this country if they don’t get it under control
wait, wasn't inflation supposed to be "transitory," as Yellen claims? So much for that theory.
