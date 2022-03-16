ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Little River Band headed to Freeman Arts Pavilion for 2022

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
The Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Little River Band are some of the newest acts that have been added to the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s summer lineup.

Tickets will go on sale at staggered times throughout Thursday and Friday at freemanarts.org.

Although the nonprofit Freeman Arts' summer season is still months away, it hasn’t stopped concertgoers from snatching up tickets: Sold-out shows thus far include the guitar-slinging legend Bonnie Raitt and country stars Cole Swindell and Sheryl Crow.

This week the Freeman Arts announced its 15th season will host Eaglemania — The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute on July 1; 287th Army Band: "The Governor's Own" on July 2; Umphrey’s McGee on July 10; Tusk: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on July 15; T.3. on July 21; Little River Band on July 22; Jackson Browne on July 23; Gina Chavez on Aug. 2; Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Aug. 7; Tartan Terrors on Aug. 17; Brothers Osborne on Aug. 20, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Aug. 25.

'Mare of Easttown' creator roots for Blue Hens in March Madness:His brother coaches the team

Tickets are also on sale for previously announced shows including Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, The Wood Brothers & Guster, Lake Street Dive, Patti LaBelle, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Rebelution with special guests Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle, “9 to 5” presented by Clear Space Theatre Company, Yacht Rock Revue, Killer Queen — A Tribute to Queen, Chris Young, ABBA The Concert and Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

Unlike last year where the bulk of the season was unveiled all at once, this year’s entertainment lineup will be announced in chunks on Fridays as performances are confirmed by the artists. Ticket sales will begin the following Thursday.

'I'm still crying': Delaware arts scene not dancing around COVID's lingering obstacles

While the Freeman Arts doesn’t have a set date for its final batch of concert announcements, organizers “hope to have the full season [released] by the end of April,” Patti Grimes, executive director for the Freeman Arts Pavilion, previously told Delaware Online / The News Journal.

In 2021, patrons saw the debut of the Freeman Arts Pavilion, an expanded and rebranded version of the former Freeman Stage. The new $27 million complex seats over 4,000 patrons (with over 1,000 patrons under a roof), compared to its pre-pandemic maximum of 2,700 seats.

The Freeman Arts Pavilion has mainly announced a number of national music acts for its 15th season. But the Selbyville venue has a history of offering a diverse lineup of ballet performances, children’s shows, theater productions, magic shows, stand-up comedy and more when its final lineup is revealed.

Over the years a fraction of the venue's programming has featured free shows as a way to better serve the community with accessibility to quality arts entertainment.

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com

