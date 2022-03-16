ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Elks donate $1,500 to veterans assistance program

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centre County (PA) Veterans Assistance Fund exists for the purpose of providing financial assistance for housing, utilities, medical expenses, car repairs, and other needs, to qualified PA veterans,...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Child care assistance program for families

To support all families in accessing high quality child care, the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) provides financial assistance to low-income families while they are working or attending school. DO I QUALIFY FOR CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE (CCAP)?. Families are eligible for CCAP if:. Every adult in the household is a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTVL

Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program closing

Jackson County, OR — The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Portal (OERAP) is officially closing next week. The program gave out nearly $290 million in federal assistance to 40,000 households struggling during the pandemic, but will be shutting down for good on Mar. 14. "I'm sure you're wondering why with...
OREGON STATE
Monroe County Advocate

Frontline Gardens assists local veteran by installing a garden

A Monroe County organization is helping many veterans across the state by creating gardens for them. According to the organization’s website, Frontline Gardens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing needed gardening resources — both equipment-based and therapy-based — to the nation’s military veterans and law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty and/or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
MONROE COUNTY, TN
lootpress.com

WVDA Announces Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced Request for Applications for FY22 Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program (VHAGP). Grant recipients have one year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. The total grant funding available is $24,000. Applications are due April 1, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
Lockhaven Express

Sheriff, DA partner for Night Out event

LOCK HAVEN — Many areas already have one each year, and now Clinton County is joining in on the fun. District Attorney Dave Strouse and Sheriff Kerry Stover recently announced plans to hold the first Clinton County Night Out on Aug. 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. The event...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Echo Press

Applications being accepted for Energy Assistance Program

TODD COUNTY — There is still time to apply for the Energy Assistance Program. The Energy Assistance Program helps Minnesota households pay for current and past-due bills for electricity, gas, oil, biofuel and propane, emergency fuel delivery, and repair/replacement of homeowners’ broken heating systems, and could also cover water and sewer bills by submitting one application through the Todd County Energy Assistance Program.
TODD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Elks Committee
KFDM-TV

Texas launches homeowners assistance program

AUSTIN — FROM TDHCA: The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund (TXHAF) is now available for qualified homeowners who need help with past due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households could receive up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payment assistance, and up to $25,000 to pay past due property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner association (HOA) and/or condo association fees.
TEXAS STATE
WTKR News 3

Program pairs veterans with shelter dogs to tackle PTSD

The Florida Atlantic University Veteran Canine Rescue Mission program matches student veterans and alumni veterans with dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County, which will be trained by Happy With Dogs either for service, emotional support or companionship.
PETS
WDIO-TV

Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has reversed a decision to direct federal funds toward people of color as part of a nearly $93 million mortgage-assistance program after a conservative law firm argued the move would be unconstitutional. The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program Evers announced in August...
WISCONSIN STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Elks donate to Citrus Blessings

On March 7, the Inverness Elks Lodge 2522 bingo committee presented a gift of $1,000 to Citrus County Blessings. Citrus Blessings supplies food in backpacks on Fridays to more than 1,900 school children for the weekends and throughout the summer months. For more information about the Blessings organization, visit citruscountyblessings.org.
INVERNESS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
NEWS10 ABC

Bryant and Stratton 1-year medical assistant program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that three times the number of medical assistants (MAs) as nurses will be needed in the health care field. Bryant and Stratton College has announced a one-year program to help meet the expected high demand for MAs. Job growth is anticipated […]
ALBANY, NY
Lockhaven Express

Local Briefs

LOCK HAVEN — It is time for the annual Spring Pickin’ and Singin’ gathering on March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Poorman Gallery, 352 E. Water St., Lock Haven. Bring your acoustic instruments and your singing voice to join in an afternoon of old time tunes with the Maguires.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids Elks Lodge 974 lends its support local Veterans

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Elks Lodge 974 hosted Veterans from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Saturday March 12. The Veterans were treated to an afternoon of fellowship and bingo. They had over $700 in bingo winnings to purchase personal items not supplied by the Veterans Home.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

“Trust not yourself, but your defects to know, make use of every friend and every foe.”. Gorgonize — To paralyze, petrify, or hypnotize. Come join in the fun on Saturday, April 23, from 6-9 p.m. in the Sugar Valley Rural Charter School MPR. The 5th and 6th graders are preparing an evening that will be “Out of This World” and invite the community to join them! This is a family event and all students must have at least one adult attending with them. Advanced tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. Tickets purchased at the door will be $7 per person or $25 per family. Come dance the night away! Contact aalbright@svrcs.org djeffries@svrcs.org or call 570-725-7822 for more details.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

The first year

(Editor’s Note: This is the final column written by local historian Lou Bernard, celebrating The Express community newspaper’s 140th anniversary.) Anniversaries are a big thing. They’re important, or at least we consider them to be, which is why we tend to celebrate the big, round numbers. In 1983, Lock Haven turned 150 years old, and the local people put together a book about the city’s history. Among other things, it contains a timeline of big events that happened, year by year. The Express was founded in 1882, and this local newspaper was such a big deal that it’s the only thing listed for the entire year.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Eligible kids can get free new shoes, boots on March 19

LOCK HAVEN — Eligible kids and teens can choose a pair of free new shoes on Saturday, March 19th at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. Free new boots are also available. The Shoe Room and Boot Room will be open that day, by appointment only, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. They are inside Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy