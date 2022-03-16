Elks donate $1,500 to veterans assistance program

(Editor’s Note: This is the final column written by local historian Lou Bernard, celebrating The Express community newspaper’s 140th anniversary.) Anniversaries are a big thing. They’re important, or at least we consider them to be, which is why we tend to celebrate the big, round numbers. In 1983, Lock Haven turned 150 years old, and the local people put together a book about the city’s history. Among other things, it contains a timeline of big events that happened, year by year. The Express was founded in 1882, and this local newspaper was such a big deal that it’s the only thing listed for the entire year.
