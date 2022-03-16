Elks donate $1,500 to veterans assistance program

“Trust not yourself, but your defects to know, make use of every friend and every foe.”. Gorgonize — To paralyze, petrify, or hypnotize. Come join in the fun on Saturday, April 23, from 6-9 p.m. in the Sugar Valley Rural Charter School MPR. The 5th and 6th graders are preparing an evening that will be “Out of This World” and invite the community to join them! This is a family event and all students must have at least one adult attending with them. Advanced tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. Tickets purchased at the door will be $7 per person or $25 per family. Come dance the night away! Contact aalbright@svrcs.org djeffries@svrcs.org or call 570-725-7822 for more details.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO