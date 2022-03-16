ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Madness momentum: Decatur grad Keve Aluma leads Virginia Tech into NCAA Tournament

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Every year when March Madness rolls around there are a few teams that roll into the Conference and NCAA Tournament on fire, and perhaps no team in this year's NCAA Tournament embodies that more than the Virginia Tech men's basketball squad.

And high school basketball fans in the Bayside South will recognize one of the stars for Virginia Tech this season, as he is also one of the best players to come out of the Lower Shore in recent years.

Former Stephen Decatur basketball star Keve Aluma has been the leading scorer for Virginia Tech this season and one of the top players in the ACC throughout the year. Winners of 13 of their last 15 contests, the Virginia Tech Hokies are on a hot streak heading into the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Before last week's ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech was considered a team on the bubble, with their hopes of being one of the 68 teams to make the NCAA Tournament up in the air.

But after winning four games in four days, and defeating powerhouses like Duke and North Carolina along the way, Aluma and the Hokies secured an automatic bid with an ACC Tournament victory.

Aluma led the way for Virginia Tech during their exciting ACC Tournament run, averaging 19 points and 6.5 rebounds in their four victories.

Making a statement in the ACC

While Aluma did not begin his college career as a Hokie, he is quickly become one of the best players in the ACC over the last two seasons. After starting his career at Wofford, where he helped the Terriers to their first NCAA Tournament win ever, Aluma followed head coach Mike Young to Virginia Tech, transferring to play for the Hokies after his sophomore season.

Aluma has been one of the best big men in the ACC since he made the transfer to Virginia Tech, and was named to the All-ACC Second Team in back-to-back seasons for the Hokies. Aluma also tested the waters of the NBA Draft after his junior season, before ultimately deciding to come back to Virginia Tech for this season.

During his time as a Seahawk, Aluma racked up accolades both as an individual player and with the team as a whole. As a junior, Aluma led Decatur all the way to a state final appearance, won back-to-back regional championships, and was named the Bayside South Player of the Year in 2017, averaging a double-double.

Aluma and the Hokies were slotted as an 11 seed in the East Region on Selection Sunday after winning the ACC Tournament and earning an automatic bid. They will play the sixth-seeded Texas Longhorns in the Round of 64 at 4:30 Friday afternoon, with the game being shown on TBS.

