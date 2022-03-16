ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda, OH

Amanda High School ag teacher receives Golden Owl Award for excellent teaching

By Barrett Lawlis, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
AMANDA — As an educator with more than 25 years of experience, Jeff Tilley is not in his profession for the awards.

But with such an extensive career, he was bound to be recognized. He's one of 10 finalists to receive the 2021 Golden Owl Award, presented by Nationwide®, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau®, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit.

Not only does he have a long history of teaching, but Tilley's family also has an extensive background in farming and local history. His grandmother's diploma is in a display in the high school, and he's a seventh-generation farmer.

For Tilley, the biggest honor of receiving the reward is he was nominated by students, and was presented the award in front of the Amanda High School FFA members.

"It was nice to be recognized, but I'm not teaching to win awards, I'm teaching so any children who want to pursue a future with agriculture have the best chance they can and pushing for students' success," he said. "The kids were pretty proud they managed to hide the nomination from me. One of our graduates, Morgan Anderson, is serving as the (Ohio FFA) State Vice-President, and she was here to give me the award. It was a pleasant surprise to have everyone there."

Through the years of his career, Tilley said he's seen changes in which subjects are taught and how subjects are taught, especially with technology. He teaches agricultural science; environmental science; and agricultural business.

"We follow the state's curriculum for these classes. Like with environmental science, we cover a broad variety of topics. I try to cover topics in a way that will engage the students and make them think. We've talked about population growth, air pollution, climate change, and water pollution, for instance," he said. "I wanted to talk about subjects that tie into agriculture in general, while still meeting state requirements."

"With agricultural business, we look at building careers for the kids, while also covering other business topics, and personal finances."

Before taking his classes, many of Tilley's students don't have much experience with farming, he said, whether it's livestock knowledge or just basic farming information.

"It can make teaching challenging because going back to teach that basic knowledge does take time to catch everyone up. But we also want to make sure we're preparing the students for all the opportunities agriculture can offer, especially outside collegiate opportunities," Tilley said. "There are ways to be productive members of society without having to go to college, so we emphasize technical schools and skilled trades jobs for those who want them, or we discuss opportunities through a college education."

"What I really want is for them to succeed, I always celebrate their success.

Tilley said looking beyond college education has been one of the things that has changed during his career. Throughout his 28 years of teaching, technology has seen a major jump, "leap-frogged" since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cell phones are a hindrance, but they can also help. It's a challenge to get the kids to use them for more than just social media. I think it's funny, even though I'm older, I still teach them other functions on the phone. But they are useful when I need to get in communication with the kids," Tilley said. "We've also started to focus more on science-oriented classwork related to agriculture, not just production. We want the students aware and getting the knowledge out there."

Tilley is also eligible to be named the state's top agricultural educator. The $500 prize money for the Golden Owl award will be used for general programming.

Barrett Lawlis is a reporter with the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, part of the USA Today Network. You can share story ideas or comments with him at 740-681-4342 or send an e-mail to blawlis@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BarrettLawlis

