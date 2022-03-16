ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerway Square in Corning nominated for Best Public Square in USA TODAY poll

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
Corning's Centerway Square has once again been nominated for Best Public Square in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, after winning the 2021 contest.

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of Corning's Gaffer District, said an expert panel at USA TODAY again selected Centerway Square as one of the 20 contenders in the United States.

Voting for the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards began March 14, and will last until 11:59 a.m. April 11, according to company officials. Votes for Centerway Square can be cast at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-public-square-2022.

Fabrizi said USA TODAY allows voters to cast one vote per day.

"We are elated to learn that Centerway Square has been nominated again for the USA TODAY award,” Fabrizi said. “Now more than ever, this type of recognition is a source of great pride and another fabulous way for visitors to discover this beautiful focal point in our beloved Gaffer District. We appreciate everyone's vote.”

Corning historian Tom Dimitroff noted that Centerway Square was built in the 1850s and originally named Pine Street Square.

In 1883, the square's iconic clock tower was built. In 1989, years after the Pine Street Bridge, more commonly known as Centerway Bridge, closed to vehicle traffic, Centerway Square was dedicated, Dimitroff said.

“I think the thing that our square has a lot of squares don't have is (that) it played a critical role in the change from the late-1800s kind of lifestyle to a modern lifestyle,” Dimitroff said. “That's why the name was changed from Pine Street Square to Centerway Square.”

Fabrizi said Centerway Square won Best Public Square in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2021 and was also honored in 2013 by Travel + Leisure as one of the top 15 most beautiful town squares in America.

