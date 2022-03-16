ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Your guide to Irish pubs in MetroWest

By Abby Patkin, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnfjM_0egatC7800

The shamrock decorations are out, corned beef is on the menu, and the Guinness will flow like water.

MetroWest and Greater Milford are ready for another St. Patrick’s Day.

The holiday falls on Thursday this year, and Irish pubs and restaurants throughout the region are teeing up to celebrate, many welcoming a return to live music and in-person gatherings after two pandemic-era St. Paddy’s.

Massachusetts has a strong tradition of celebrating March 17 in style. After all, one of the first St. Patrick’s Day parades took place in Boston in 1737, nearly 170 years before Ireland’s first parade in 1903, according to Irish Central. Boston is also the second-best city in the U.S. for celebrating the holiday this year, with Philadelphia narrowly securing the number one spot, according to WalletHub.

Planning to raise a pint on Thursday? You can’t go wrong with Guinness

13 million pints of the Irish stout will be consumed on St. Patrick’s Day, according to WalletHub.

If you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Irish way, look no further than these local pubs and restaurants.

Cornell’s Irish Pub

229 Hayden Rowe St. (Route 85), Hopkinton; 508-435-6192

Cornell’s has been a community landmark since opening in 1964 and markets itself as “a place where old and young, native and newcomer and perhaps famous and infamous” can all come together over food and drink — in line with the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Finnegan’s Pub

25 South St., Hudson; 978-567-7961

The doors at Finnegan’s Pub will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with live music playing all day and night, according to the pub’s Facebook page. Finnegan's will serve slow-roasted corned beef dinners, as well as its typical menu fare (check out the Irish burrito, which is stuffed with shredded corned beef, home fries, honey mustard and cheese).

Stone’s Public House

179 Main St., Ashland; 508-881-1778

How about sharing a St. Patrick’s Day pint with a ghost? It could be possible at Stone’s Public House, built in 1832. According to Stone’s lore, the former inn could be haunted by the spirit of a drunkard who may have died there in the 1890s, or by the ghost of a man allegedly killed over a gambling squabble.

Stone’s will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish food, drink specials and a live band playing traditional Irish music, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Reservations are required for the dining room, but the bar and heated tent are first come, first served.

Mickey Cassidy’s Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main St. (Route 109, Medway; 508-533-1343

Live Irish music is on the menu at Mickey Cassidy’s this weekend, with performances from Jenny's Chickens, Chris Mulkerrin and The Green Rovers lined up for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Kennedy’s Restaurant and Market

247 Maple St. (Route 85), Marlborough; 508-485-5800

Kennedy’s is bringing its St. Patrick’s Day celebration back after two years off due to COVID-19, and the lineup includes a performance from The McMurphy’s. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the restaurant’s patio will be open.

Teddy Gallagher's Irish Pub

30 Main St., Franklin; 508-298-7644

If it's an Irish feast you seek, look no further than Teddy Gallagher's Irish Pub. The menu is a cornucopia of Irish comfort foods like corned beef dinners, beef stew, bangers and mash, and shepherd's pie.

Funky Murphys

31 Main St., Marlborough; 508-251-2771

Funky Murphys celebrates old classics with a new spin — take the Dublin dip sliders, for example. The restaurant markets itself as a revolutionized Irish pub, with “all the charm, friendly service and great food you'd expect from a fine Irish Pub, only set in a cool, contemporary decor alive with energy,” according to its website.

Owen O’Leary’s

50 Turnpike Road (Route 9), Southborough; 508-481-1714

17 Connector Road, Westborough; 508-366-9262

Both Owen O’Leary’s locations will feature Irish step dancing at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, and each will roll out a special St. Patrick’s Day menu. In Southborough, you can find dishes such as corned beef and cabbage and stout stew. Westborough’s menu will include bangers and mash, as well as a salmon dish.

Abby Patkin is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. Follow Abby on Twitter @AMPatkin. She can be reached at apatkin@wickedlocal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

St Patrick’s Day: Special menu items

These menus are getting St Patrick’s Day specials. People love St Patrick’s Day. What better way to celebrate than with some special menu items?. We’ve all heard of the Shamrock Shake but Dunkin is now bringing us the Shamrock Macchiato. You can get the Macchiato iced or...
RESTAURANTS
NewsTimes

St. Patrick’s Day in Connecticut: Where to find Irish food specials

After two years of canceled or muted St. Patrick's Day celebrations, these Connecticut restaurants and bars are ready to celebrate again. Here's where you'll find corned beef, Guinness, whiskey, Irish cream, live music and parties this month. This list will continue to be updated. Tigín Irish Pub and Restaurant in...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.“Psychologically, it means...
FESTIVAL
Seacoast Current

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pubs#Food Drink#Guinness#Greater Milford#Irish Central#Wallethub#Cornell#Huds
The Independent

St Patrick’s Day 2022: Five Guinness cocktails you can make at home

St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair. With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most...
FESTIVAL
Marin Independent Journal

St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Bay Area pubs, restaurants serving corned beef, other Irish fare

St. Patrick’s Day is back for 2022, after a year of COVID-canceled events and then a year of limited and outdoor festivities. Here’s an alphabetical array of Peninsula, South Bay and East Bay pubs and restaurants — along with San Francisco’s United Irish Cultural Center — serving traditional favorites and some contemporary dishes on the holiday. Know of others we should include? Tell us via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

St. Patrick's Day: The history behind the holiday in the United States

However you view St. Patrick's Day — as a holy day of obligation, a celebration of Irish culture, or an excuse to imbibe a green pint of beer — millions across the globe will observe the holiday on March 17th. But other than "drowning the shamrock" and getting pinched for not wearing green, what do we really know about the holiday?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
American Songwriter

St. Patrick’s Day Music: Tunes for Celebration and Remembrance

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We hope that there’s a spring in your step and merry celebrations with loved ones decked out in different shades of green. And, as usual, celebratory gatherings call for festive tunes. From Irish pub songs to anthems of rebellion, today has it all. The rich culture of Ireland and its patron saint have inspired many of music’s most beloved artists. Just check out our roundup of the 10 Irish musicians to add to your St. Patrick’s Day playlist HERE for proof.
MUSIC
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
645
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy