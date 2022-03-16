Man wanted for setting fire to vehicle in West Babylon

Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who set fire to a vehicle in West Babylon in February.

According to police, the man set fire to a vehicle parked on South Railroad Avenue on Feb. 16 at approximately 5:05 a.m.

Two additional vehicles were damaged. The suspect, who was wearing a red jacket and gray pants, fled eastbound.

Officials are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to at 1-800-220-TIPS.