Man wanted for setting fire to vehicle in West Babylon
Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who set fire to a vehicle in West Babylon in February.
According to police, the man set fire to a vehicle parked on South Railroad Avenue on Feb. 16 at approximately 5:05 a.m.
Two additional vehicles were damaged. The suspect, who was wearing a red jacket and gray pants, fled eastbound.
Officials are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Comments / 1