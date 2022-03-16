Suspect wanted for stealing packages in Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the person who stole packages from outside four residents this month.

According to police, a male stole packages from outside residences on Pine Hollow Road and Northfield Road in Hauppauge and Springdale Drive and Breeze Avenue in Ronkonkoma on March 9.

The suspect fled in a waiting beige Toyota Camry

Pictures released by police show the suspect in ripped jeans, what looks like sunglasses and a yellow mask.

Meena Khan, who had packages stolen off her porch, says it was "very violating."

"I felt very unsafe in my own home and neighborhood," Khan says. "Nothing like that has ever happened to me before."

Khan says nothing very important was stolen, but called it disturbing that the suspect calmly stole them despite the presence of a Ring doorbell.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.