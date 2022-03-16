ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Cape Helps Boost Falmouth Internet Access

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – Falmouth Main Street customers of OpenCape Corporation will see a...

capecoddaily.com

Seekingalpha.com

AudioEye acquires Bureau of Internet Accessibility

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) acquired The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA), an automated testing platform combined with a step-by-step guide for website developers to fix accessibility issues. Terms were not disclosed. With BoIA's in-depth manual auditing and reports, AEYE will strengthen its human-led services and custom solutions that focus on issues automation...
WIFR

Mediacom to boost internet download speeds for customers

MOLINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 900,000 internet customers will soon see faster download speeds, according to Mediacom. The communications company says the upgrades will be done nationally at no extra cost to customers. Speed changes will take effect after customers reboot their modem. For those with older modems, a newer model may be needed to feel the effects of the internet boost. Customers who lease their modem through Mediacom are encouraged to check with the company to see if they are eligible for a modem exchange.
WCTV

Leon County working toward increased internet access, conducting surveys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners are working toward increased access to high speed internet for residents throughout the area. During Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Commissioners heard a status report on the state of broadband access and discussed state and federal funding. According to the latest status report, there...
Steve Johnston
PCMag

Only One Country Beats the US When it Comes to Internet Accessibility

In the US, broadband costs are up and speeds are down, but access is plentiful when compared to other parts of the globe, according to data from UK-based Broadbandchoices. The group's 2022 Internet Accessibility Index finds that the US has the second most accessible internet behind Denmark, up one spot from 2021, when Liechtenstein topped the US. About 89% of Americans have access to fixed broadband internet, while mobile internet coverage is at 99%.
FingerLakes1.com

Assistance: Get COVID help with internet bill

The Federal Communications Commission will now be offering assistance each month on qualifying household’s broadband internet bill. This program was introduced in Dec. of 2020 by Congress. The program is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This specific program received $3.2 billion in funding. USDA extends the application deadline...
WLFI.com

Frankfort Schools to Upgrade Internet Access with WHIN Grant

Frankfort, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Community Schools of Frankfort are about to make it a lot easier for students to connect to the internet. It’s all thanks to a major investment from a local organization. The school system recently received a grant from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network for...
Vox

The surprising link between Covid-19 deaths and ... internet access

Two years into the pandemic, researchers are still trying to understand what makes some people more likely than others to die from Covid-19. Although we know some of the risk factors — like age and underlying disease — others are less obvious. Identifying them could ease our current pain, protect communities from future epidemics, and point us toward some of the societal fractures we should most urgently try to mend.
Sacramento Bee

In rural California, high-quality internet access can be a matter of life and death

With an estimated 51% of rural households lacking access to high-speed internet, closing the digital divide in rural California poses one of the state’s greatest challenges. Traditional internet service providers have long been deterred from deploying broadband infrastructure in rural areas due to difficult terrain and small populations. As a result, large swaths of rural California rely on substandard internet service or lack access entirely.
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart looks to add 50,000 jobs, including in new health business

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16. Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The...
Wicked Local

Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals relax visitor protocols

As of Friday, March 4, Cape Cod Healthcare is relaxing visitor guidelines at Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals and allowing two visitors per day in most situations. Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed. Visitors will be screened for...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Biden-Harris Tap Information-Exchange to Bridge Supply Chain Gaps

The Biden-Harris Administration announces the launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), which will tap supply chain visibility and information sharing to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain. Stakeholders involved in the endeavor are tasked with developing a proof-of-concept information exchange to ease supply chain congestion movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers, with DOT leading the program. The new move from the White House follows numerous attempts at innovation in the supply chain visibility space in the hopes to keep goods moving throughout the crisis. Now that the Russian/Ukraine complicates the supply chain even more, companies look for ways to keep afloat.
Government Technology

Why Tech Leaders Should Take a Broader View of Innovation

How many of us are still getting used to writing 2022? The beginning half of this year has flown by. With so many internal and external social, political and industry-specific challenges on the horizon, how do you begin to prioritize your to-do list?. The reality is that you must continue...
WTOK-TV

TEC receives grant to bring internet access to rural Jasper Co.

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Fast Fiber Internet service is making its way around Jasper County, accounting to TEC. TEC, a rural broadband provider in Mississippi, received a federal grant from the Community Connect Grant Program. TEC said they will use these funds to deliver access to gigabit-speed internet to rural and underserved portions of Jasper County.
Fox News

More COVID deaths reported in US counties with lower internet access: study

U.S. communities with limited internet access had higher COVID-19 mortality rates during the first full year of the pandemic, according to researchers. In a study published earlier this month in the journal JAMA Network Open, University of Chicago authors wrote that for places with more limited access between 2.4 and six deaths per 100,000 people could be prevented, depending on whether they were rural, suburban or urban.
