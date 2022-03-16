Open Cape Helps Boost Falmouth Internet Access

The Biden-Harris Administration announces the launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), which will tap supply chain visibility and information sharing to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain. Stakeholders involved in the endeavor are tasked with developing a proof-of-concept information exchange to ease supply chain congestion movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers, with DOT leading the program. The new move from the White House follows numerous attempts at innovation in the supply chain visibility space in the hopes to keep goods moving throughout the crisis. Now that the Russian/Ukraine complicates the supply chain even more, companies look for ways to keep afloat.

