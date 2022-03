Samori Toure is a versatile wide receiver prospect that runs routes with pace and knows how to attack leverage. Samori Toure displays solid height and athleticism with good play speed. He shows an advanced understanding of leverage and runs routes with good pace. He displays good spatial manipulation to move DB’s off their spot using pace and leverage. Toure displays twitch getting in and out of breaks. He made an impact on all three levels and was highly productive working vertically. He shows the versatility to play inside and outside and run routes over the middle of the field. Solid hands and downfield tracking catching the ball over his shoulder. Excels getting free releases off of motion using momentum on his routes. He is solid after the catch.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO