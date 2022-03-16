Study: Climate Change Could Impact Pollen Season

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
A COMET twice the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs comes dangerously close to Earth every once in a while. Every year, stargazers get out their telescopes with excitement to watch the Perseids meteor showers in July and August – and Comet Swift-Tuttle is to thank. The...
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Adding a few potted house plants to your home or office can go a long way toward improving indoor air quality, according to researchers from the University of Birmingham and the Royal Horticultural Society. Scientists report common, everyday houseplants cut down on indoor air pollution significantly.
The Richardsons’ first February boil was in 2012. Since then, six years — including this one — have begun with February boils.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Climate change is already impacting the maple sugaring industry.
When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
Your home's air ducts work hard. In fall and winter, they push heat throughout the house. In summer, they switch gears and deliver cool air. Not only that, your HVAC system has a second set of ducts that returns air to the system for recirculation. So, it's natural dirt, dust,...
Comments / 0