Eversource Invests $41 Million in Tree Trimming

Bioinformatics company DNAnexus Inc. has raised $200 million in a financing round led by Blackstone Inc. funds. The series I round values the Mountain View, California-based company at about $600 million, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing it. It was led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth. Existing investors Northpond Ventures, GV, Perceptive Advisors, Innovatus Capital Partners and Foresite Capital also participated, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg.
Comments / 0