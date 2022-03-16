ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Eversource Invests $41 Million in Tree Trimming

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Eversource will invest $41 million into tree trimming across the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Eversource launches scorecards to calculate outages from trees

Eversource has introduced scorecards for towns across Connecticut to keep its residents aware of outages occurring due to trees, and providing information about tree reliability. Bristol’s Public Works Director, Raymond Rogozinski, said that Bristol has 29,975 Eversource customers, and the city saw 392 outages last year associated with trees, and...
BRISTOL, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

PennDOT investing millions into road projects for 2022

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has 90 construction improvement projects planned for District 11 in 2022, a roughly $317 million investment. Leaders for District 11, which comprises Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, hosted a public meeting on Tuesday in Bridgeville to discuss some of the most impactful plans.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Extreme Weather#Hyannis
Seekingalpha.com

AZZ nabs contract award for 125 battery energy storage system enclosures

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) nabs a contract award to provide 125 Battery Energy Storage System ('BESS') enclosures for one of the largest energy storage facilities in North America. The total value of the contract was not disclosed. Delivery of the BESS enclosures is scheduled to begin the second half of 2022 with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

GM Announces $400 Million EV Battery Materials Plant In Canada

General Motors and South Korea's POSCO Chemical announced plans to build a new EV battery materials plant in Quebec, Canada. The two parties said they are working with the governments of Canada and Quebec to build a new facility that will produce cathode active material (CAM), with the investment estimated at $400 million (C$500 million).
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Rusty metal could be the battery the energy grid needs

Electricity is highly perishable. If not used at the moment it is created, it rapidly dissipates as heat. Full decarbonization of the electric grid can become a reality only when vast amounts of solar and wind energy can be stored and used at any time. After all, we can’t harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind 24/7.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MySanAntonio

Blackstone growth leads $200 million investment in DNAnexus

Bioinformatics company DNAnexus Inc. has raised $200 million in a financing round led by Blackstone Inc. funds. The series I round values the Mountain View, California-based company at about $600 million, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing it. It was led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth. Existing investors Northpond Ventures, GV, Perceptive Advisors, Innovatus Capital Partners and Foresite Capital also participated, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Racer and hot rodder creates charging solution for electric cars

A former racing driver and hot rodder has turned his attention to electric-car charging. Jim Bardia currently owns an MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car and a nitrous-boosted V-8 ambulance he uses to deliver stuffed animals to children's hospitals. But his biggest project is Change Wind Corporation, which is marketing a unique EV charging solution called the Wind & Solar Tower.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford & UMich Study: Electric Trucks Are Key To Reducing Emissions

You've probably heard electric vehicle skeptics pointing out that it's weird that automakers are choosing massive vehicles, such as full-size pickup trucks, to lead the way into a future of electrification. However, a University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company study suggests that electric pickup trucks will provide a greater greenhouse gas reduction than other light-duty EVs.
CARS
Reuters

CERAWEEK PG&E partners with Ford Motor on bidirectional EV charging

March 10 (Reuters) - California utility PG&E Corp (PCG.N) is partnering with U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) to bring 'bidirectional' charging electric vehicles (EV) to its customers, the utility's chief executive said on Thursday. Under bidirectional charging, also known as 'vehicle-to-grid' charging, the electric charge can travel both ways,...
BUSINESS
Herald Community Newspapers

PSEG tree trimming in Cedarhurst

Cedarhurst, named for the grove or “hurst” of trees that were once near the village post office, will have some of its trees trimmed as branches grow too close to power lines which causes safety concerns and possibly power, telephone and internet outages. Beginning on March 21, weather...
CEDARHURST, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy