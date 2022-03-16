Teenager hospitalized after shooting on Backus St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Backus Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Backus Street and Phelps Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene police located evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Upon investigation, officials were able to confirm a 16-year-old victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body where he currently receiving treatment.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

