Rochester, NY

Teenager hospitalized after shooting on Backus St. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Backus Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Backus Street and Phelps Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene police located evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Upon investigation, officials were able to confirm a 16-year-old victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body where he currently receiving treatment.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

