MIDLAND, Texas — The price of gasoline just keeps getting higher. As of Wednesday, the national average was sitting at $4.25. So, what is causing the surge?. Stephen Robertson, Executive Vice President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, explained that gasoline is made by the refinement of crude oil. As the base ingredient, when crude oil goes up, so will the price of production. This drives up the overall cost.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO