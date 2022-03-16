Forecast: Sct'd Rain Returns

The Spring preview we were treated to last week is long gone! Temperatures are 25 to 30 degrees colder this morning compared to Monday morning. Afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 50s today with mostly cloudy skies. Our next round of rain arrives late this afternoon. Widespread and at times heavy rain will move in past sunset tonight. No severe weather is expected, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight. Rain tapers off just in time for the Wednesday morning commute. However, one to two inches of rain will be common over the next 24 hours. Given how dry we have been recently, flooding concerns remain low at this time. Some ponding on the roads will be possible though, especially east of I-65.
