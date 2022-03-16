ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Sct'd Rain Returns

By Greg Dee
ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of clouds again today with sct'd rain/storms returning along the coast during...

www.abcactionnews.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
KSNT

Spring-like temperatures expected this week

Highs are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s as winds continue to be breezy with gusts around 20mph. Clouds will be on the increase today, and we also have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower or sprinkles to the east. Tonight, after a weak cold front...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Thursday, March 17, 2022

Rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of rain before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and cool Tuesday, rain returns this afternoon and evening

The Spring preview we were treated to last week is long gone! Temperatures are 25 to 30 degrees colder this morning compared to Monday morning. Afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 50s today with mostly cloudy skies. Our next round of rain arrives late this afternoon. Widespread and at times heavy rain will move in past sunset tonight. No severe weather is expected, but you may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight. Rain tapers off just in time for the Wednesday morning commute. However, one to two inches of rain will be common over the next 24 hours. Given how dry we have been recently, flooding concerns remain low at this time. Some ponding on the roads will be possible though, especially east of I-65.
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Mostly sunny and milder

Mostly sunny and milder. After a cool start in the morning, we'll see highs return to near 80 for the afternoon. Rain is likely late Tuesday into Wednesday.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: clouds hang around Wednesday; rain, storms return Friday

WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few foggy areas could impact the morning commute along with a few isolated showers to start the day off. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
ABC Action News

Forecast: Less humid today

A few sct'd clouds and fog early followed by sunny and less humid weather for much of the afternoon. Temps will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Comfy overnight with clear skies and temps in the 50s and 60s by Friday morning. Warmer Friday in the mid 80s.
