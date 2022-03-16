ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's Lavrov says neutrality for Ukraine being seriously discussed

(Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise and that neutrality for Ukraine was being seriously discussed.

“The negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said told RBC news. But nevertheless, there is some hope of reaching a compromise.”

“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,” Lavrov said.

Ukraine has also made cautious positive statements on peace talks. It says it is willing to negotiate to the end the war, but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Lavrov said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarisation of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

Announcing the invasion on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States for threatening Russia by enlarging the NATO military alliance eastwards into Russia’s backyard.

Putin said there was no option but to launch the military operation because Russian-speaking people in Ukraine had been subjected to genocide by “nationalists and neo-Nazis” since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine and the West says claims of genocide are baseless.

Divided America
1d ago

Shame on NATO not helping Ukraine and leaving them in a position of negotiation!! Russian terrorists should be chased back to their country!! The world should be standing strong against Putins terrorist war

James Allan
1d ago

The world knows what is actually happening except the Russian people! However they will know the truth as the ability for Russia is ostracized from the EU, America and most of the world. Russian have lost much of the freedoms, banking, travel, tourism, imports and exports and more! The leader has sold them out! It is a matter of time, the people will rebel in force! Wait until the see the actual number of military bodies the were lost and not coming home in less than a month!

Eli1
1d ago

he can take his neutrality and shove it where the sun don't shine. Russia must be completely annihilated!

