OBITUARY: Shirley Temple Comer
Mrs. Shirley Temple Comer passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 13, 2022, she was 83 years old. She was born in Wilson County and lived most of her life in Lascassas in the Silver Hill...rutherfordsource.com
