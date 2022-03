The biggest threat facing physicians right now is the business of medicine. Medical care for physicians has become much more of a business from every aspect compared with what used to be the "art" of medicine. Physicians are now pressured to see more patients in the clinics and document more irrelevant aspects of the visit, far more than spending time getting to know their patients and understanding their patients' problems. Office procedures, such as injections, add to this, as injections garner more reimbursement than just an office visit, not to mention the "ancillaries" of imaging, physician therapy, etc.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO