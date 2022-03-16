ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sister Takes Minority Stake in ‘Be Water’ Producer Dorothy Street Pictures

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IvK5_0egaacPB00

Click here to read the full article.

Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister has taken a minority stake in independent outfit Dorothy Street Pictures .

Dorothy Street Pictures, which is behind Sundance and Cannes title, Bruce Lee documentary “ Be Water ” and has a Pamela Anderson documentary in the works for Netflix, will remain fully independent. The company’s Julia Nottingham (“Skate Kitchen”) and her team of documentary filmmakers including Emmy nominated Becky Read (“Three Identical Strangers”) will continue to develop and produce television and feature content in the non-fiction space, grow its scripted slate led by Ariadne Kotsaki and leverage the collective expertise in the broader Sister group.

Nottingham said: “At Dorothy Street Pictures we believe in story first and are overjoyed to be supported by a company quite literally built around storytellers and the desire to empower the independent creative talent we all work with. We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with the teams both in-house at Sister and across the broader group as we seek out enthralling and thought-provoking new stories for those audiences around the world.”

Stacey Snider, co-founder and CEO of Sister, added: “In partnering with Dorothy Street, our goal is to support Julia and her team with a full spectrum of resources and support from Sister. Julia and her collaborators have demonstrated their talent for finding compelling stories that appeal to a broad cross-section of audiences and we are excited to be working with such a remarkable team of producers as they expand their creative vision.”

Sister recently hired “Fleabag” producer Lydia Hampson as executive producer and struck a first-look deal with her and Amazon Studios U.K.

At Sister — the indie studio set up by Jane Featherstone, Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch — 2022 releases include comic horror “The Baby” for Sky and HBO, Abi Morgan’s “The Split” returning to the BBC for the third and final part of the trilogy and “Gangs of London’s” return to Sky Atlantic later in the year.

Upcoming films from Dorothy Street Pictures’ 2022 slate include Netflix, CNN Plus, Paramount Plus and Sky releases and fiction projects are in development with BBC Film, Film 4 and BFI. The company has a development deal in place with Sky Studios.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours for Violating Harassment Policy

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s harassment policy, Variety has confirmed. According to a Meta spokesperson, the platform has deleted content posted by West for violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. As a result, West has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending DMs for a 24-hour period. Meta’s policy is to restrict accounts that have repeatedly violated these rules and the platform will take additional measures if further violations are made. Representatives for West had no comment on the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, West directed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Blumhouse, Prime Video Acquire ‘Nanny,’ Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner

Click here to read the full article. Sundance 2022’s top prize winner, filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” has been acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video. The companies jointly secured worldwide rights for the horror-drama, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance in January, before ultimately winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making history as the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor. Jusu is also only the second Black woman director to win the award. Written and directed by Jusu, in her feature directorial debut, “Nanny” follows a Senegalese woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who recently immigrated to America. When Aisha...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Ladd Jr., the Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” has died. He was 84. Ladd died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” wrote in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Stacey Snider
Person
Pamela Anderson
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Kitchen#Sister Group#Television#Nottingham
Deadline

Geena Davis To Star In CBS’ Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Geena Davis has been tapped as the co-lead for a CBS’ untitled mother-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast, who wrote the script and executive produces, Deadline has confirmed. In the drama, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.” Davis will star as Joan. She is a razor-sharp attorney and a self-made success who put herself through law school...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Bunim-Murray to Produce NFT-Funded Unscripted TV Shows via Wonderfuel Joint Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Reality TV pioneer Bunim-Murray Productions is throwing its hat into the NFT ring. The production company teamed with tech startup Virtual Arts to form Wonderfuel, an entertainment company that intends to develop a slate of unscripted TV shows funded by sales of nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Wonderfuel (wonderfuel.co) plans to shop its shows to traditional TV networks and streaming platforms, and the shows are also expected to be available on Web3 platforms to NFT owners. The companies said that new NFTs — which verify the ownership of unique pieces of digital content using distributed blockchain technology...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Stubs’ Comedy From Lindsay Golder & ‘The Mick’ Creators Dave & John Chernin In The Works At TBS

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TBS has put in development Stubs, a half-hour comedy from writer Lindsay Golder and The Mick creators Dave Chernin and John Chernin. Written by Golder, in Stubs, a small town’s former golden girl returns home 3/4ths the woman she was, and discovers that it’s much harder for her to run from her problems when she’s only got one leg. Dave and John Chernin executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst, Nicolas Frenkel and Katie Newman. The project reunites Golder with the Chernin brothers, with whom she worked as a staff writer on The Mick. She...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ITV Targets Diverse Production Companies in New Commissioning Fund

Click here to read the full article. ITV is setting aside £80 million ($105 million) of its commissioning budget over the next three years for a Diversity Commissioning Fund. Of the £80 million fund, at least £20 million will be reserved for shows made by Black, Asian and minority ethnic-led and disabled-led production companies. ITV has also created a new £500,000  development fund to develop ideas that will qualify for its Diversity Commissioning Fund. While at least 25% of the fund is only for productions made by Black, Asian and minority ethnic-led and disabled-led production companies, the remaining 75% of the fund...
BUSINESS
Variety

Greg Finley Joins Crime Thriller ‘Gemini Lounge’ From ‘Rush Hour’ Producer Arthur Sarkissian (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Flash” star Greg Finley is set to join Emile Hirsch (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) in indie crime thriller “Gemini Lounge,” Variety can confirm exclusively. The film, the first from “Rush Hour” producer Arthur Sarkissian’s new media and entertainment company Global Ascension Studios, is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser (“Mob Town”). “Gemini Lounge” sees Hirsh star as Bobby Belucci, a demoted detective who goes under cover in an attempt to take down the mob’s most ruthless killer. As Belucci loses himself in the role, he finds his life spiraling out of control –...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer, Sets April Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2, which is set to be premiere on the streamer April 21. “The Flight Attendant” follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant struggling with alcoholism who finds herself in an endless chain of near-death, high-finance and high-tech situations. In Season 1 of the comedy-thriller, Cassie wakes up after partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered. With no memory of what happened the night before, Cassie’s quest is to solve the murder — while trying to exonerate...
TV SERIES
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy