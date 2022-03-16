ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, NY

Police: Driver charged in fatal Jericho hit-and-run crash

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police say a motorcyclist was fatally struck in Jericho and that the driver of a sedan who fled the scene has been arrested.

The incident happened on Jericho Turnpike around 11:45 p.m.

Police say Jordan P. Solomon, 30, of Forest Hills, was operating a sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a 29-year-old male motorcyclist who was also heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Solomon then fled.

According to police, Solomon was located and arrested a short time after the accident at the entrance of the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle became disabled.

Solomon has been charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter and assault.

Jericho Turnpike was closed overnight following the accident but has since reopened in both directions between Old Hamlet Drive and North Broadway.

News 12

News 12

