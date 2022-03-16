ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Trout fishing season opens April 1: What to expect for stocking Dutchess streams

By Bill Conners
Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago
It’s already mid-March; the days are getting longer and our local trout streams are mostly fishable. I’m betting folks are going to be reporting cases of trout fever around the state within the next week or two.

The Department of Environmental Conservation will soon be stocking Dutchess County streams with 33,000 brown and rainbow trout. Most will receive just one shipment however, Wappinger Creek — because of the angling pressure it receives — will be stocked four times by the first week in May.

Outdoors: NY's hunting season was the safest in more than 70 years. Here's why.

Because the new trout stream management plan has changed the allocation system, county streams receive about 60% of the allocation they received under the old management plan. While the total number of trout has been reduced, 10% of the trout will be 2-year-old fish, which are generally 12-15 inches long. Typically, 1-year-old hatchery-reared trout are 7-9 inches long. The larger fish are stocked in response to surveys in which anglers expressed the desire to catch larger trout.

The daily creel and size limits for Crum Elbow Creek, Fishkill Creek, Roeliff Jansen Kill, Sprout Creek, Swamp River, Ten Mile River, Webatuck Creek and Whaley Lake Brook are classified as “Stocked” in the new plan, so the daily limit is five fish, but no more than two can be larger than 12-inches.

Wappinger Creek is now classified as "Stocked-Extended" from Route 376 upstream to the east branch of the creek in Hibernia. It is classified as "Wild-Quality" from ¾ miles downstream of Jameson Hill Road Bridge in Clinton Corners, upstream to Hunns Lake Creek in Stanfordville. Though unclassified downstream from Route 376 in Red Oaks Mill, the daily limit is five fish with no more than two over 12 inches.

Building on the success of the 2-year-old brown trout program, the new plan establishes an objective that each stocking of hatchery trout will include trout 12 inches or longer as 10% of the total number stocked. This year’s allocation meets that objective.

If the crystal ball the weather forecasters are using this year is working, there could be two days over the next 10 that produce rain. There isn’t a shortage of water in our streams, so opening day anglers probably will not have to deal with low water conditions. There isn’t enough snow left to make a difference one way or the other, so I anticipate streams being fishable.

I’ve already bought two new fly lines and a couple dozen new flies. I have a whole bunch of fly boxes at or near capacity, but none of them were of the right style or color. The last time I did an inventory I lost count approaching one thousand flies. And no, that is not a lot, my collection pales in comparison to most of the real addicts I know.

Spin fishermen should do well with their favorite baits, whether works, meal worms or minnows. Just plan on having some split shot in your tackle box to get your baits closer to the bottom.

If you prefer lures, use your favorite. Confidence catches fish.

Fights to close hunting refuges

Just months ago, the Biden administration said hunting and fish opportunities were expanding within the National Wildlife Refuge system. Now the administration is negotiating to close 100 of the refuges to hunting. Sadly, the administration has not included members of sporting organization in the “negotiations.”

Last November, the Center for Biological Diversity filed suit to limit hunting on 2.2 million acres within the refuge system. The group claims hunting on refuges threatens endangered species because hunters will destroy critical habitat through lead poisoning. They also claim hunters are shooting grizzly bears in the mistaken belief they are black bears. To be entirely frank about these claims, they are baseless.

If hunters expect to have access to their land, they are going to have to let their Congressmen and Senators know they will hold them responsible for losing that access and to oppose the backroom negotiations that have been going on.

The Sportsmen’s Alliance is urging the sporting community to use the group’s Legislative Action Center to reach out to their Senators and Representatives.

You can use the Legislation Action Center site to find your representatives at: sportsmensalliance.org/government-affairs/take-action/#/

Call their office and let them know about the impact hunting has on the economy. Let them know that more than $40 billion dollars and 680,000 jobs are at stake.

Bill Conners of the Federation of Fish and Game Clubs writes on outdoors issues. Email: conners@billconners.net.

Poughkeepsie Journal

