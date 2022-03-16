ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford's Emma Friedel named TVL girls volleyball Player of the Year

By Kenny Lacy, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
After productive seasons for both the New Hartford Spartans and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Red Devils girls' volleyball teams, both lead their Tri-Valley league divisions with players named to the all-league team.

The New Hartford Spartans finished the season 19-0, won the Section III Class A championship, finished first in the TVL Colonial Division and now have six players that earned all-league honors. Senior Emma Friedel was also selected as the TVL Player of the Year and Bill Gardinier was named TVL Coach of the Year.

The Red Devils finished 12-8, first in the TVL Pioneer Division and were the Section III Class B runner-ups. VVS was rewarded with six all-league selections including three members of the first-team, two on the second and one honorable mention.

Girls volleyball: Section III announces 2021-22 girls volleyball all-stars

Here is the full list of all-league honors:

Player of the Year

Emma Friedel, New Hartford

Coach of the Year

Bill Gardinier, New Hartford

Colonial Division

First team:

Emma Friedel, New Hartford

Taylor Krol, New Hartford

Rosalind Lampert, New Hartford

Riley Collis, Whitesboro

Kylee DeCarr, Whitesboro

Laura Sitnik, East Syracuse-Minoa

Natalie Peterson, East Syracuse-Minoa

Alexis Kennedy, Rome Free Academy

Ebby Sha, Proctor

Second team:

Makenzie Desmarais, New Hartford

Elise Courto, New Hartford

Olivia McArthur, Whitesboro

Tessa Nash, Whitesboro

Morgan Ranson, ESM

Margaret Mading, ESM

Thylia Keonviengsamay, RFA

Tiana Palmer, Proctor

Honorable mention:

Cece Dillion, New Hartford

Abbey Lawter, Whitesboro

Autumn Stoia, ESM

Yanielis Rivera, RFA

Cici Abraham-Davis, Proctor

Pioneer Division

First team:

Sadie Riggs, VVS

Marga Villahermosa, VVS

Breanne Millson, VVS

Katie Kinney, Oneida

Kaydence Bouchard, Oneida

Adeline Houser, Oneida

Madeline Feldman, Central Valley Academy

Second team:

Paige Enos, VVS

Claudia Marsello, VVS

Rilee Flynn, Oneida

Amiee Molinari, Oneida

Scout Ludwig, CVA

Honorable mention:

Kylie Wright, VVS

Genevieve Jacobs, Oneida

Devyn Dewan, Camden

Lauren Jory, CVA

Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Kenny Lacy at klacy@gannett.com.

