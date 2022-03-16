New Hartford's Emma Friedel named TVL girls volleyball Player of the Year
After productive seasons for both the New Hartford Spartans and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Red Devils girls' volleyball teams, both lead their Tri-Valley league divisions with players named to the all-league team.
The New Hartford Spartans finished the season 19-0, won the Section III Class A championship, finished first in the TVL Colonial Division and now have six players that earned all-league honors. Senior Emma Friedel was also selected as the TVL Player of the Year and Bill Gardinier was named TVL Coach of the Year.
The Red Devils finished 12-8, first in the TVL Pioneer Division and were the Section III Class B runner-ups. VVS was rewarded with six all-league selections including three members of the first-team, two on the second and one honorable mention.
Girls volleyball: Section III announces 2021-22 girls volleyball all-stars
Here is the full list of all-league honors:
Player of the Year
Emma Friedel, New Hartford
Coach of the Year
Bill Gardinier, New Hartford
Colonial Division
First team:
Emma Friedel, New Hartford
Taylor Krol, New Hartford
Rosalind Lampert, New Hartford
Riley Collis, Whitesboro
Kylee DeCarr, Whitesboro
Laura Sitnik, East Syracuse-Minoa
Natalie Peterson, East Syracuse-Minoa
Alexis Kennedy, Rome Free Academy
Ebby Sha, Proctor
Second team:
Makenzie Desmarais, New Hartford
Elise Courto, New Hartford
Olivia McArthur, Whitesboro
Tessa Nash, Whitesboro
Morgan Ranson, ESM
Margaret Mading, ESM
Thylia Keonviengsamay, RFA
Tiana Palmer, Proctor
Honorable mention:
Cece Dillion, New Hartford
Abbey Lawter, Whitesboro
Autumn Stoia, ESM
Yanielis Rivera, RFA
Cici Abraham-Davis, Proctor
Pioneer Division
First team:
Sadie Riggs, VVS
Marga Villahermosa, VVS
Breanne Millson, VVS
Katie Kinney, Oneida
Kaydence Bouchard, Oneida
Adeline Houser, Oneida
Madeline Feldman, Central Valley Academy
Second team:
Paige Enos, VVS
Claudia Marsello, VVS
Rilee Flynn, Oneida
Amiee Molinari, Oneida
Scout Ludwig, CVA
Honorable mention:
Kylie Wright, VVS
Genevieve Jacobs, Oneida
Devyn Dewan, Camden
Lauren Jory, CVA
Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Kenny Lacy at klacy@gannett.com.
Comments / 1