Rome, NY

Stathis Greek restaurant to open second location in Rome. Here's what to expect

By Maria M. Silva, Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
Running a restaurant alone is no easy business, said Stathis Koulouris, owner of Stathis Greek Restaurant & Gyro in Utica.

"It’s hard being on your own, but I’m Greek and we just keep going," he said.

Koulouris opened his first restaurant at 1900 Genesee St. in May 2018 and has a food truck that operates in the area, including every Thursday in Rome. The truck has gained so much popularity in Rome that Koulouris is now opening a second permanent location on 172 Black River Blvd., he announced on Facebook.

Koulouris finalized the purchase of the building Monday, March 7. The Stathis food truck will operate temporarily at the new Rome location starting Thursday, March 17 offering takeout and delivery options until the building is updated and can have indoor dining.

The menu will offer the same options as the Utica location but will add new items such as falafel gyros, haddock fish gyros and a veggie gyro, Koulouris said.

"I think it’s gonna be a big turnout, the community loves me, I take care of my community, I take care of the cops and firefighters," he said. "I expect it to be good, a big turnout. It’s all about quantity, quality and good service."

Stathis restaurant, which has three employees, will be the only Greek eatery currently in Rome, Koulouris said.

"I’m really excited about serving my community, making a name for myself," he said.

Koulouris, who was born in Long Island to Greek parents, grew up in his parents' restaurant, he said. Koulouris moved to Utica in 2018 to open his first restaurant with the help of his father and said it's the "best decision I've ever made."

"The people are pleasant and nice here, it's a different atmosphere, the community is very tight," he said. "Everybody looks after each other."

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch.

