ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

SpaceFill helps companies build flexible logistics networks

By Romain Dillet
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceFill doesn’t work with e-commerce companies trying to store goods before shipping them to customers. Instead, the company focuses exclusively on the B2B side of the industry, which is arguably the larger side of the industry. You could compare SpaceFill to Flexe and Stord — but SpaceFill focuses on...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Minnesota logistics company folds, files Chapter 7

A Minnesota-based logistics company recently folded and filed Chapter 7, owing several truck and trailer leasing businesses and finance companies millions of dollars. Eagan, Minnesota-based 94 Logistics LLC filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota on Saturday. In its filing, 94 Logistics lists assets...
MINNESOTA STATE
Reuters

China's JD Logistics agrees to buy courier company Deppon

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc on Sunday said that its subsidiary JD Logistics Inc has agreed to buy domestic courier Deppon Logistics Co Ltd. Under the deal, JD Logistics will acquire 99.99% equity stake in Deppon Holdco for a total consideration of about 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion). Deppon Holdco owns a total of about 66.50% of Deppon Logistics.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Third Party Logistics
TechCrunch

Copper Labs sparks joy for utility companies by making their meters smarter

“The problem is even the most sophisticated electric Smart Grid deployments right now are only telling utilities what happened yesterday, and only in 15-minute intervals,” says Dan Forman, CEO at Copper Labs. “A lot of them are only getting that data once every 30 days. If you go beyond electricity into gas and water, most of those guys are still accessing data once every 30 days. The pace of disruption on the grid is not being matched by the pace of innovation. We’re helping utilities find more cost-effective ways to deliver the solutions they need.”
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

GXO Logistics Builds On Its Growth Potential With Clipper Logistics Acquisition

GXO has outlined its proposed cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics. GXO Logistics' (GXO) stock has been pummeled in recent weeks, which strikes me as unjustified coming on the heels of a potential cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF) worth 920p/share or $1.3bn in equity value. Strategically, Clipper should augment the already robust GXO e-commerce portfolio nicely, while a preliminary analysis also indicates a strongly accretive deal outcome. Assuming no regulatory hurdles, the odds of a deal getting finalized is also strong, in my view - GXO has irrevocable commitments from Clipper's key management (Chairman, CEO, and CFO), which should prove binding in the event of a competing offer. Overall, the e-commerce logistics tailwind is just getting started, and with the discount widening relative to forwarder peers like DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF) amid a supportive freight backdrop, GXO offers good relative value here.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

SS8 Networks Acquires Creativity Software to Help CSPs with Network Location Intelligence

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center Platforms, this week announced the acquisition of Creativity Software, a leading provider of mobile network location intelligence. The transaction expands SS8’s capabilities to include precise location data and significantly enhances its global reach. This is the second accretive acquisition in...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
5NEWS

Local companies launch cannabis logistics platform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Security provider Liberty Defense Group (LDG) of Fayetteville has launched a cannabis transportation software platform. According to LDG, Drop Point is a first-of-its-kind cannabis online marketplace that automates workflows and provides visibility for cultivators, carriers, and dispensaries to streamline their work to move products. To support...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
TechCrunch

What Shift’s acquisition of Fair says about the online used car market

Used car e-commerce platform Shift has acquired some of competitor Fair Technologies’ technology, allowing Shift to become the Amazon of the used car marketplace, a platform that displays third-party listings from dealers alongside the company’s own inventory. The deal is a nod toward the direction the online auto...
CARS
TechCrunch

When it comes to growth marketing, ‘so much of CRO is psychological’

Based on the feedback we received in our ongoing expert survey, Growthcurve, with offices in London and NYC, offers plans that let companies scale services up or down depending on their needs at the moment — like having an on-demand flexible resource for growth marketing on hand. We heard...
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

FleetZero looks to capsize the shipping world with electric vessels serving forgotten ports

This problem is a serious one for anyone looking at emissions and impact on the climate and oceans, as these huge ships carry a large proportion of the world’s cargo and emit on the order of a billion tons of carbon per year. There’s a lot of opportunity here, but like other legacy industries — and indeed the ships themselves — it can be difficult to overcome inertia.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Loveseat gets comfy with new funding to expand its returned home goods marketplace

Companies like FloorFound have found success in managing furniture returns, but hot on their heels is Loveseat, which also wants to improve that landfill statistic through its unique approach of an online returned goods marketplace where furniture is auctioned off locally. Husband-and-wife co-founders Chris and Jenny Stanchak started Loveseat back...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Your startup raised at 40x revenue. What’s it worth at, say, 6x?

Once a key indicator of the market’s effervescent enthusiasm for the value of cloud companies, the Bessemer Cloud Index has become a barometer of the opposite in recent months. After a dizzying ascent, the basket of public software companies has given back all its gains since May 2021, and is not that far from losing 50% of its value since it reached record highs in late 2021.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How much is ‘link in bio’ real estate worth? Linktree’s new valuation says $1.3 billion

“We started back in 2016 with a really clear use case to solve this problem for musicians and artists that needed a better way to link out of socials to all their different revenue streams, and we really needed to unify that experience for them to help drive monetization,” Zaccaria told TechCrunch. “There was nothing else like [Linktree] that existed. We created this category.”
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

Luno launches investment arm to back over 200 fintech and crypto/web3 startups yearly

The fund will leverage DCG’s seven-year experience of backing web3, DeFi and crypto startups as it looks to expand its investment activity to reach more early-stage businesses at pre-seed and seed. Also, scaling this investment effort will require a ‘localized’ approach, particularly in a highly competitive venture environment. Luno...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy