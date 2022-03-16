ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

How hot is the real estate market in Orange County? Home prices rise to reach $384K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLY8C_0egaSYbd00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Orange County during December was $384,000. That's an increase of 12.9% compared with December 2020, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 21 consecutive months. December's median sale price represents an all-time record in a database that covers 84 consecutive months. December prices are up from $376,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 20.8% from a year earlier. A total of 365 houses were sold countywide during the month of December. During the same period a year earlier, 461 single-family homes were sold.

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

Sullivan County: Median home prices rise to reach $265K

Ulster County: Home prices rise to reach $333K

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Condominiums and townhomes sold in December had a median sales price of $249,000. That figure represents a 4.2% decrease year over year. In Orange County, 98 were sold, up 5.4% from a year earlier.

How hot is Orange County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

The top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $585,000, down 2.5% from a year before.

In December, three properties sold for $1 million or more: Three single-family homes.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: How hot is the real estate market in Orange County? Home prices rise to reach $384K

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Orange County, NY
Real Estate
County
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
Business
The Hill

Biden says Putin is a 'murderous dictator'

President Biden on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug," according to multiple reports. Biden's remarks were made at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon event, which is held every year on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, CNN reported. While speaking at...
POLITICS
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
Reuters

White House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, as the administration prepares for new variants that could hit the country. Jha, an internist...
POTUS
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
527
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy