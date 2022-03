Wright State and top-seeded Arizona are set to clash in the Big Dance! It’s time to continue our march madness odds series with a Wright State-Arizona prediction and pick. 16-seed Wright State is feeling themselves right now after ending the season on fire. The Raiders ended the season (22-13). Wright State defeated Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Championship Final 72-71 to get them into the Big Dance. They were only inserted into the First Four in the South Region but took down Bryant University 93-82 on Tuesday night. Now, they will take on Arizona, who is considered the toughest team to beat in this tournament.

