PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oil prices dropped to below $100 a barrel on Tuesday after hitting $139 a barrel at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s good news for consumers, but as KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, that drop may not be reflected at the gas pump, at least not right away. When the price of oil shot up two weeks ago, gasoline prices jumped to record levels, too. Ten to twenty cents overnight for a number of days was common. Now that the price of oil has dropped nearly 30 percent, you’d expect a similar quick drop in...

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO