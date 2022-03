MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced Wednesday to five years behind bars for fraudulently applying for more than $9.6 million in COVID-19 business relief funds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 47-year-old Aditya Raj Sharma, of Maple Grove, was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. Last summer, he pleaded guilty to trying to defraud millions of dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was created to help small businesses stay afloat during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to investigators, Sharma was fired...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO